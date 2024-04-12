Malakai, Amerie, and Rowan Love Triangle: Who Ends up With Whom?

The Aussie Netflix teen drama show, ‘Heartbreak High,’ presents a number of riveting romances with diverse characters and storylines to captivate and entertain the audience. Within this plethora of romantic pairings, Amerie and Malakai retain a central spotlight with their season 1’s will-they-won’t-they dynamic carrying forward into the second season. However, this time, the couple faces a unique new complication in the form of Rowan Callaghan— the new student at Hartley High. Although neither sees it coming, both Malakai and Amerie end up having chemistry with Rowan at different points in time, leading to a unique love triangle with separate tension between every member. Thus, as the characters’ relationships unravel with each other, viewers are left to wonder which of the two would be endgame. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Malakai and Rowan’s Short-Lived Romance

Despite Malakai’s previous breakup with Amerie, the two find themselves falling in with each other at the beginning of the new term. Consequently, they hook up in a covert school stairwell on their first day back to school and begin a tentatively casual relationship. Yet, Malakai’s situation becomes complicated after he meets Rowan and realizes he’s attracted to the other boy. So far, Malakai hadn’t ever considered he might be anything other than straight. Nonetheless, Rowan’s easy introduction into his life makes him wonder otherwise. As such, Malakai begins seeking Rowan out, coming to terms with his bisexuality.

Consequently, even during the early days of Malakai’s newly rekindled relationship with Amerie, the former finds ways to spend more time with Rowan— even going as far as to invite him to third-wheel a date. Expectedly, Amerie ends up third-wheeling that particular date. Therefore, it isn’t long before Amerie’s insecurities— partly born from Malakai’s lack of communication— spiral out, leading to an altercation between her and Malakai that ends in another breakup for the couple. Shortly afterward, Malakai hooks up with Rowan, marking the start of their relationship.

Even so, despite the happiness Malakai finds with Rowan, he remains conflicted about his relationship with Amerie. For the same reason, an ill-advised mushroom trip on the school camping excursion leads to Malakai calling Rowan by his ex’s name. Rowan, understandably, doesn’t deal well with his boyfriend’s mistake, realizing that Malakai isn’t as serious about their relationship as he would like him to be. Therefore, despite Malakai’s attempts at reconciliation, Malakai ends up dumping the other boy, ending their whirlwind romance almost as fast as it started.

Amerie and Rowan’s Surprising Connection

Initially, Amerie and Rowan’s relationship remains defined by their connection to Malakai. That is to say, Amerie— Malakai’s ex-girlfriend— and Rowan— Malakai’s immediate follow-up boyfriend— don’t have much of a dynamic at all. However, Malakai’s blunder of misnaming Rowan while high ends up bringing the two closer together, now that the two share a common ground—of being Malakai’s exes. Nevertheless, this time around, they don’t allow Malakai’s involvement with them to define their relationship. After the camping trip, Amerie finds herself with an urgent campaigning idea to convince the student body that she’s the right choice for School Captain.

However, most people dislike Amerie for the various things she has done in the past. As such, Rowan somehow remains the only AV Club member who’s willing to help her create her campaign video. The two come up with a wicked idea to film Sasha and Spider— Amerie’s competition— in their worst moments to highlight Amerie’s position. While the video ends up benefiting the girl’s campaign, it’s even better for her relationship with Rowan, inciting the early sparks of their romance. Eventually, the two end up sharing a kiss, establishing their desire to be with each other.

The new couple experiences a few momentary blunders but makes it to the term’s formal dance together as a couple. Nevertheless, the dance brings a dark chapter for them once Rowan realizes Amerie still has feelings for Malakai. As a result, the revelation arrives that Rowan is “Bird Psycho,” Amerie’s anonymous critic who has been targeting her and her campaign since the term’s beginning. The same brings other discoveries of Rowan and Amerie’s shared strained past, landing the duo in a tense situation. Even though Amerie remains sympathetic toward Rowan in the end, his complex actions toward her decidedly ensure the end of their romantic entanglement.

Amerie and Malakai: Will They Won’t They?

Despite ending their relationship in the earlier episodes of this season, Amerie and Malakai continue to exist in each other’s orbits. By attempting to dig up Malakai’s note from Voss’ “feelings pit,” Amerie intrinsically breaks her boyfriend’s trust. However, the fact remains that she was driven to that length by Malakai’s continuous lack of communication as he attempted to keep Amerie in the dark about his sexuality crisis. Ultimately, both share some blame for the end of their relationship. Furthermore, each party’s eventual romance with Rowan arrives with complicated and convoluted emotions of jealousy.

However, a significant moment arrives in the pair’s relationship toward the end, when both Amerie and Malakai make discoveries about their futures. Malakai’s mother’s job is taking her away from Syndey, offering the boy a chance to get out of town and find a new start. After the disastrous end of his relationships with both Rowan and Amerie, a new beginning holds a lot of appeal to the boy. Meanwhile, Amerie faces a monumental experience after realizing she’s pregnant due to her initial hookup with Malakai.

Although Amerie attempts to inform Malakai about the same, his sour mood ends up leaving no opening for a conversation between the two. As a result, Amerie simply employs Harper’s company to buy an abortion pill. However, both end up undermining the effect of the abortion pill, which results in a painful experience for the girl. Luckily, Malakai— at the right place at the right time— helps Amerie exit the school and return to Harper’s apartment. Thus, he ends up supporting Amerie as the abortion pill’s effects unfold. The ease of friendship between the trio compels Malakai to consider staying in Sydney.

Moreover, Rowan’s increasingly concerning behavior urges Malakai to seek a conversation with Amerie— only for Harper to stop him, asserting he shouldn’t mess with her friend’s current happiness. Thus, reminded of his complications with Amerie and Rowan, Malakai decides to leave Hartley High and move away from Syndey with his mother. Nevertheless, at the formal, Amarie learns about Malakai’s feelings for her from Harper and asserts that she’s also in love with the boy. Even so, as the realization arrives, Malakai is thousands of feet in the air on a plane ride out of Sydney. Thus, as of season two, Amerie and Malakai’s relationship ends on a precarious note.

