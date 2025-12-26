10 Best Heated Rivalry Sex Scenes, Ranked

Created by Jacob Tierney, HBO Max’s ‘Heated Rivalry‘ journeys along with two hockey prodigies, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, whose rivalry on the ice rink is only bested by the steamy sexual relationship they keep under wraps. As each gaming season comes and goes, the duo grabs every chance they can get to be in each other’s arms. While things start out with a no-emotions tag attached, reality turns out to be something completely else. With each episode of this sports romance series, sex slowly turns into Shane and Ilya’s love language, allowing them to not only express all pent-up feelings but also evolve as a pair. In this television adaptation of Rachel Reid’s eponymous novel, the scenes of intimacy are their own emotional and visual highlights. SPOILERS AHEAD.

10. The One-Take (S1E6)

The first sex scene on this list might just be the show’s most technically impressive one, as it is almost entirely shot in a single, uninterrupted take. There is likely a very specific reason for this approach, and while that makes for a scene that is more cute than sensual, its real qualities lie in the emotional undertones. In this scene, the duo reunites at Shane’s own secluded cottage, and while they have all the privacy they can desire, the sex is almost playfully clumsy. They pause, exchange glances, and reveal tiny secrets before the scene culminates in Shane going down on Ilya, vintage style. In many ways, this section works better as a setup for the two bigger, steamier sex scenes later in the episode, which are reliant on the intimacy that is developed right here.

9. Shane and Ilya’s First Ever (S1E1)

It’s Shane’s first time getting hot and heavy, and the very first sex scene of the show fully indulges in the finer details of this experience. While the awkwardness between the duo never really goes away, it plays to their advantage, as the focus is almost entirely on the buildup and the passionate foreplay. As both of them go down on each other, passion blends in with rivalry, naturally lending itself to a game of power dynamics. This scene is also our first glimpse into how Ilya is as a top, and while that is subverted numerous times throughout the season, here he is at his most dominant. Surprisingly, however, their first intimate experience is a surprisingly tender one, and leaves both of them, as well as the fans, begging for more.

8. Shane and Ilya Keep it Quiet (S1E1)

The second sex scene of the show happens towards the end of the inaugural episode, and this time, both Shane and Ilya are prepared to take things one step further. The scene also marks the origins of Ilya’s now iconic “let me top you?” line, which leaves Shane entirely melted. However, Ilya can’t really enter him just yet, as with Scott Hunter literally next door, the duo can’t afford to express pleasure to their heart’s content. Still, what makes the scene all the more potent is Ilya’s near-desperation to make love, and how Shane, in response, almost completely submits himself to a flurry of new experiences. With this, the sex scene offers some of, if not the most, titillating frames of the duo’s unfiltered hunger and drive.

7. Scott and Kip Make and Fall in Love (S1E3)

While we are somewhat familiar with Shane and Ilya’s lovemaking style by episode 3 of the season, Scott Hunter and Kip’s scenes come in just the right time to pull the rug from under our feet, in a good way. The characters’ ripped physiques have been a constant draw so far, and it’s really when Hunter and Kip are bathed in the moonlight that it starts to become clear why. Their first time is also nicely contrasted with Shane and Ilya’s icebreaker sex scene, as while Scott and Kip are just as shy and aroused, there is a certain maturity to how they approach each other’s body, mind, and soul. The scene also paves the way to a deeper emotional attachment between the two characters, which later goes on to change Scott’s life.

6. Ilya Goes Down Teasing (S1E6)

The sixth entry on the list is the ultimate teaser and brings out the best of Ilya as a sexual partner. While Shane is busy with a phone call, Ilya simply can’t keep his hands off him and suggests an amusing dare: Shane must not get an erection no matter what Ilya does to turn him on. What follows is a series of the most tantalizing plays by Ilya, and as a response, Shane gives in almost instantly. This is undoubtedly the best oral sex scene in the episode, as every touch and every second simply oozes with passion and playfulness, two words that best describe the Boston Raiders captain.

5. Shane and Ilya Get Jealous (S1E4)

Arguably the most layered sex scene in the show, this takes place at the very end of episode 4. While Shane and Ilya are unofficially “on a break,” both begin seeking out different partners, leading Shane to meet and befriend Rose Landry, a famous actor. The two hit off instantly, and amidst media buzz of a relationship, they soon began dating for real. However, their charming everyday interactions do not necessarily translate to a good sexual life, as Shane slowly but surely confirms that he is gay and not bisexual. Where the scene really kicks off, however, is when Ilya chances upon the two of them in a nightclub and proceeds to woo a girl to make Shane jealous in return. While both men return home that day equally aroused, their feelings are purely reserved for each other. As Ilya touches himself in the shower while imagining Shane, the latter gets under the sheets with Rose, only to invite Ilya into his own imagination.

4. Ilya Enters Shane For the First Time (S1E2)

The first time Shane enters Ilya is also one of the longest sex scenes in the show, and for good reason. Here, the motto is detail, and every minor touch, glance, or wince is captured in exquisite detail. As Ilya tops Shane, the duo experience real, palpable pleasure, far away from the thrill of the ice rink, but possibly even more intense. In a way, the scene is also liberating for both characters, as they are allowed to let go of societal restraints and truly be themselves, which sets the blueprint for all of their sexual encounters from thereon out.

3. The Almost Break-up (S1E4)

The third entry on the list also happens to be the most emotionally devastating one, as it travels the highs and lows of their relationship in one go. After Shane mounts Ilya for the first time on-screen, the roles are temporarily reserved. This time, it is Ilya who is simply buckling under pleasure, and the passion on display is best shown by the duo finally calling each other by name. This heightened sense of intimacy is also what gives the scene its sadder shades, as Shane, seemingly on the verge of confessing his love, stops midway and awkwardly leaves the scene. While the response itself is driven by his fear of rejection, both from Ilya and the world at large, that doesn’t undercut the fact that it was the sheer intensity of the sex scene that gave the ensuing communication gap its dimensions.

2. Dominance and Submission (S1E2)

The most outright erotic scene in the show is a play on the classic roles of bondage and submission. After months of sexual inactivity, both Shane and Ilya are desperate to devour each other, but as Ilya is awarded the best player of the season, he gets to call all the shots. After getting Shane into bed, he sits down on a chair and begins commanding his partner to pleasure himself. In a way, the scene has less to do with what is happening on screen and more to do with how the characters register it. As pleasure, lust, and shame all blend in Shane’s mind, he weakly begs Ilya to enter him, cementing the dominant and submissive dynamic. This scene evokes the most vividly seductive imagery in the entire season, and the duo’s tug for control is an absolute delight to watch.

1. The Best For Last (S1E6)

The last sex scene of the season might just be the best scene, as it culminates Shane and Ilya’s romantic journey in the most beautiful way possible. From the start, sex has been the show’s primary means of visual storytelling, capturing the ebbs and flows in the characters’ dynamics. In an interview with Deadline, Jacob Tierney echoed the idea, as he wanted to let “this relationship evolve through sex.” It is no surprise, then, that the show’s final sex scene is also his favorite, as it compiles everything Shane and Ilya have learnt, absorbed, and intuited about each other: their likes and dislikes, their pressure points, their sexual cues, expressions, and above all, their feelings for each other. In a way, this scene puts the “love” in lovemaking and deserves the top spot on this list.

