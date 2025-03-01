9 Best Office Romance Movies on Netflix (March 2025)

Office romance is often seen as unconventional, given that the workplace is primarily a space for professionalism and career growth. However, when people spend a significant portion of their time together, connections inevitably form — some evolving beyond friendship into something deeper. Love can spark in the most unexpected places, and the office is no exception. Netflix offers a diverse collection of office romance movies that capture the highs and lows of falling in love at work, exploring the chemistry, challenges, and emotional stakes that come with it. This carefully curated list brings you the best office romance films on Netflix, showcasing stories where love blossoms amidst deadlines, boardrooms, and office banter.

9. Plan A Plan B (2022)

Workplaces are breeding grounds for unexpected romance, and ‘Plan A Plan B’ takes full advantage of that. This charming Bollywood rom-com revolves around Nirali (Tamannaah Bhatia), an optimistic matchmaker who believes in the magic of love, and Kaustubh (Riteish Deshmukh), a cynical divorce lawyer who has seen too many breakups to believe in fairy tales. When fate — or rather, office space — forces them to work side by side, their clashing ideologies turn into a series of hilarious encounters, professional rivalries, and undeniable chemistry. You can stream it here.

8. The Perfect Find (2023)

Office romances are complicated enough, but when power dynamics and career stakes come into play, they become even more tantalizing. ‘The Perfect Find’ follows Jenna (Gabrielle Union), a seasoned fashion editor trying to make a career comeback, only to find herself entangled in a romance that could jeopardize everything she’s worked for. The catch? The charming young man she’s falling for, Eric (Keith Powers), happens to be her boss’s son. With stylish visuals, undeniable chemistry, and a nuanced look at age-gap relationships in the workplace, ‘The Perfect Find’ blends romance, ambition, and self-discovery into a compelling story of love found at the most inconvenient time. You might watch it here.

7. A Perfect Pairing (2022)

‘A Perfect Pairing’ swaps corporate desks for rolling vineyards, following Lola (Victoria Justice), an ambitious LA-based wine executive, as she travels to Australia to land a major client. To prove herself, she takes on the challenge of working at a sheep farm, only to find an unexpected connection with Max (Adam Demos), a rugged and mysterious station manager with secrets of his own. Their dynamic moves from playful clashes to heartfelt moments, proving that love can thrive even in the most unexpected workplaces. With gorgeous landscapes, a charming romance, and a feel-good energy, ‘A Perfect Pairing’ offers a delightful escape into a love story that blossoms outside the usual office walls. Find it here.

6. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Few office romances capture the push-and-pull dynamic as charmingly as ‘Two Weeks Notice.’ The film follows Lucy Kelson (Sandra Bullock), an idealistic lawyer with a passion for social justice, who reluctantly takes a job working for George Wade (Hugh Grant), a charismatic yet clueless real estate tycoon. Over the years, she becomes less of his legal counsel and more of his personal assistant, handling everything from major contracts to his wardrobe choices. Frustrated, she finally gives her two weeks’ notice — only to realize that walking away from George might not be so easy. Packed with humor, heart, and old-school rom-com charm, ‘Two Weeks Notice’ remains a delightful watch for anyone who loves a good office love story. The movie is available here.

5. Fair Play (2023)

Some office romances are sweet and lighthearted — ‘Fair Play’ is anything but. This gripping psychological drama explores the dark side of workplace relationships, following Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich), a young couple working at the same cutthroat hedge fund. Their secret romance thrives in private, but when Emily receives an unexpected promotion over Luke, their love story takes a sharp, unsettling turn. What sets Fair Play apart as an office romance is its intense, high-stakes setting and its exploration of power dynamics. The film doesn’t just focus on love — it dissects ambition, ego, and the fragility of relationships when professional success gets in the way. Watch this unsettling drama here.

4. Love Per Square Feet (2018)

In the bustling world of real estate and corporate hustle, ‘Love Per Square Foot’ crafts a heartwarming office romance with a unique twist. The film follows Sanjay (Vicky Kaushal) and Karina (Angira Dhar), two middle-class professionals in Mumbai who, driven by the dream of owning their own home, enter into a marriage of convenience. What starts as a purely transactional arrangement gradually turns into something more as workplace camaraderie and shared aspirations blur the lines between practicality and love. With its slice-of-life humor, relatable characters, and a refreshing take on companionship, ‘Lover Per Square Foot’ beautifully portrays how romance can bloom in the most unexpected circumstances — even in the middle of office deadlines and housing paperwork. It is available here.

3. Monica, O My Darling (2022)

Office romances often come with complications, but in ‘Monica, O My Darling,’ love and ambition take a dangerously thrilling turn. The film follows Jayant Arkhedkar (Rajkummar Rao), a rising star in a robotics company, whose secret affair with the sultry and mysterious Monica Machado (Huma Qureshi) drags him into a web of blackmail, deceit, and murder. Unlike traditional office love stories, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ uses romance as a means to explore power dynamics, manipulation, and corporate greed. The film blends retro Bollywood aesthetics with neo-noir storytelling, creating a world where relationships are transactional and ambition can be deadly. With sharp performances, a gripping plot, and a wicked sense of humor, this film proves that not all office romances lead to happily-ever-afters—some might just lead to a crime scene. Find this unique tale here.

2. Life in a… Metro (2007)

In a city that never sleeps, where ambition and loneliness walk hand in hand, ‘Life in a… Metro’ weaves together multiple interconnected stories of love and heartbreak, many of which unfold in the corporate corridors of Mumbai. Among them, the most striking workplace romance is that of Rahul (Sharman Joshi), a young employee who secretly harbors feelings for his colleague Neha (Kangana Ranaut), even as she is entangled in a complex relationship with their boss, Ranjit (Kay Kay Menon). Meanwhile, Ranjit’s own failing marriage with Shikha (Shilpa Shetty) leads to an unexpected emotional bond with Akash (Shiney Ahuja), a struggling theatre artist.

The film takes clear inspiration from ‘The Apartment,’ Billy Wilder’s classic about workplace power dynamics and unspoken love. Rahul’s storyline, in particular, closely mirrors the arc of C.C. Baxter (Jack Lemmon), who lends out his apartment to senior executives in hopes of climbing the corporate ladder while secretly pining for someone beyond his reach. However, ‘Life in a… Metro’ expands on this theme, embedding it within a larger mosaic of modern relationships shaped by ambition, compromise, and longing. Give it a try here.

1. Set It Up (2018)

Sometimes, love finds you when you’re too busy playing cupid for others. ‘Set It Up’ follows Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell), two overworked assistants who devise a clever scheme to set up their demanding bosses in hopes of reclaiming their personal lives. As they orchestrate romantic encounters for their higher-ups, they unexpectedly start developing feelings for each other in the process. What makes ‘Set It Up’ a standout office romance is its refreshing, lighthearted energy. Instead of the usual boss-employee dynamic, the film focuses on two colleagues bonding over shared struggles, witty banter, and late-night work sessions. Their growing connection feels natural and charming, making it a modern rom-com delight. With sharp humor, lovable leads, and a playful take on workplace romance, ‘Set It Up’ proves that sometimes, the best love stories happen when you’re busy making plans for someone else. Watch this quintessential office romance movie here.

