Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt From Survivor 44: Everything We Know

CBS’s ‘Survivor’ is a fascinating and thrilling survival reality show that gathers a group of participants and leaves them stranded on a deserted island with the sole task of surviving. Thanks to the show’s popularity, many people featured in the show have garnered their own share of fame. Season 44 of the series introduced the viewers to many new participants, including Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt, as part of the Soka tribe. Thanks to her stellar performance and determination, Heidi has a fanbase of her own, who are eager to know whatever they can about the reality TV star. If you are in the same boat, buckle up and get ready to dive into everything we know about Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt Age, Family, Ethnicity, Background

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt hails from Ponce, Puerto Rico. The Puerto Rican reality TV star grew up in a loving family who shared a small home, but laughter filled their lives. The 43-year-old is incredibly close to her sister, Irmaris and her mother, Irma Vazquez. Currently residing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the Engineer completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico-Mayaguez.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt further received her Masters Degree from the Marist College. In her downtime, she loves to go backpacking, trekking, running, or simply exploring the surroundings and capturing beautiful moments and locations with her family. The fitness enthusiast is also seen busy lifting heavy weights with her Cross fit gal pals.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt’s Profession

By profession, Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt is a Technologist, Inventor, and Engineer. While studying for her Masters’s Program, Heidi worked as a VLSI Designer and Human & Technical Resources Assignee (Special Rotation) for IBM. Due to her great performance and passion for work, she was promoted to Briefing Center Manager and later to Program Manager for New Technology Introduction Programs.

In 2017, the Engineer joined United States Steel Corporation, where she served as the Program Manager of Product Development at USS Research & Tech Center & Automotive Innovation Lead and later Manager of Material Development at USS Research & Tech Center. After staying in the company for around five years and four months, Heidi switched to HP in 2022, where she currently works as the Software R&D Manager for Data Science Solutions.

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt’s Husband and Kids

Heidi Lagares-Greenblatt is happily married to Software Engineer Michael Greenblatt. Michael is currently working at Google, and the two share their joint love for engineering. The pair love making new memories and going on adventures together. The duo has two beautiful daughters, Sarah and Lala, and together, they make the perfect little family. The Greenblatt family believes in the power of the outdoors and is frequently seen engaging in fun outdoor activities and going to football and rugby events. Well, we wish happiness and peace never elude the lovely pair and the happy family in the years to come.

