High Potential: Is Relics, Classics and Rarities an Actual Antique Store in Beverly Hill?

Morgan Gillory’s efforts to find Ellie and Paige Ashford in the fourth episode of ABC’s crime drama series ‘High Potential’ takes her to “Relics, Classics and Rarities,” an antique store in Beverly Hills. The visit paves the way for her meeting with Mia, who has become a suspect in the kidnapping case. The encounter at the shop helps the consultant conclude that the girls’ mother is not responsible for their disappearance and that there is a kidnapper who is seeking a ransom from the woman who is desperate to reunite with her daughters. The opulent antique shop is, more or less, guaranteed to leave an impression on viewers’ minds, but it cannot be visited in real life!

Relics, Classics and Rarities is a Fictional Antique Store

The antique store named Relics, Classics and Rarities does not exist in reality. The shop is a fictional establishment set up by the production department for the fourth episode of ‘High Potential.’ There is an online antique store named “Relics & Rarities,” but it is based in Lahore, Pakistan, rather than California. The crime drama series establishes Morgan’s incredibly high IQ using the startling observations she makes. In cases like kidnapping, where the investigation significantly unfolds within the houses of the people involved, these observations mainly concern the things she sees within these properties.

In the fourth episode, the kidnapped victims are the granddaughters of a woman who is obsessed with antiques and artworks, which justifies the creation of a fictional shop that sells the same. While looking for the major antique shops in the area, Morgan comes across Relics, Classics and Rarities, located at 3207 Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. The particular street is not only real but also one of the principal tourist destinations in the city. It is also home to some of the region’s most luxurious stores, making it an ideal location for the opulent antique shop. However, the addresses on Rodeo Drive do not go as high as 3207.

In other words, the specific location of the store, like the establishment itself, is fictional. Having said that, viewers eager to drop by the shop can choose to visit several similar destinations near Rodeo Drive. Uniquities Consignment House is one of them. The store is located at 266 North Beverly Drive, which is only a three-minute walk away from Rodeo Drive. Viewers who are interested in European antiques, silverware, and paintings may find the place appealing. Los Angeles Gold & Silver at 427 North Camden Drive is an alternative for individuals looking for rare coins. The establishment can be reached within a five-minute walk from Rodeo Drive.

