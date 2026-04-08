High Potential Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot

ABC’s ‘High Potential’ follows LAPD consultant Morgan Gillory as she solves crimes while also trying to get to the bottom of the truth about her ex-husband’s disappearance. Over the course of the second season, she and her team make significant strides in the matter. While the finale shares more information to piece together a fractured picture, it also ends with a shocking turn of events that poses more questions, especially about the fate of certain characters. Fortunately, all the questions from the finale will be answered in Season 3, which was renewed in March 2026, several weeks before the second season wrapped up. The show is likely to continue its trend of yearly release, with new episodes returning in fall 2026. SPOILERS AHEAD.

High Potential Season 3 Will Dig Deeper Into Roman’s Mystery and Morgan’s Romances

The second season of ‘High Potential’ ends with Captain Nick Wagner meeting a mysterious person to find out more about Roman and getting fatally injured in the process. While Morgan finds him just in time to call 911 and save his life, his condition does not look so good. It will take some time for him to recuperate, which means that whatever information he managed to find out in the meeting will likely not be revealed until we are several episodes into the third season. At the same time, his absence means Soto will likely take over as the temporary captain.

Or worse, someone else might be brought in to take command of the place, which will shake things up a bit, especially since the team is now more cautious about whom to trust in Roman’s case. With Wagner out of the picture for a bit, his and Morgan’s kiss from the second season also remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Lucia’s arrest in the Season 2 finale means that Karadec is single again, and this might be the time when he and Morgan start to acknowledge whatever there is between them. With the love triangle developing, there is a lot of drama on the horizon.

At the same time, the mystery of Roman’s case keeps getting more twisted. It turns out that before his disappearance, he was a major suspect in the murder of a corrupt FBI agent for whom he was working as an informant. As Soto pulls on this thread, more powerful people like Willa Quinn are expected to come out of the woodwork and threaten her, Morgan, and anyone else involved with the case. In the meantime, the show will continue its case-of-the-week format, with more murders, robberies, heists, and whatnot expected to unfold over the season.

High Potential Season 3 Will Bring Back the Main Cast

All the main cast members are expected to return for the third season of ‘High Potential.’ This includes Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillory, Daniel Sunjata as Adam Karadec, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, and Deniz Akdeniz as Oz. Steve Howey is also expected to return as Nick Wagner, even though the captain is not in good shape due to the events of the Season 2 finale. He is likely to continue being a recurring character, at least until he is out of the hospital and ready to return to his job.

The third season will also bring back Amirah J as Ava, Matthew Lamb as Elliot, and Taran Killam as Ludo. While Susan Kelechi Watson’s Lucia was a major character in the second half of the second season, her arrest in the season finale means we likely won’t be seeing her again anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Jason Leigh might return as Willa Quinn, depending on the extent of her involvement in what happened to Roman back then and in the investigation now. New cast members are expected to join over the next few months, especially for the character of Roman, given that the show might finally reveal him to the audience after hinting that he has been lurking around in the shadows. Meanwhile, a major change has happened behind the scenes. Showrunner Todd Harthan is leaving the command of ‘High Potential,’ as he turns his attention towards the adaptation of Christopher Paolini’s Eragon books. This means that a new showrunner will take the reins of the show, overseeing the story’s shift in a new direction.

Read More: High Potential: Is Morgan Gillory Based on a Real LAPD Consultant?