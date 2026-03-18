Who is Willa Quinn? Who Plays Her in High Potential?

ABC’s ‘High Potential’ follows the story of Morgan Gillory as she works with the LAPD to solve murders. She does this in exchange for them trying to figure out what happened to her ex-husband, Roman, who disappeared fifteen years ago. Initially, it seemed he had walked out on her and their daughter, but something told Morgan that this was not the whole story. Sure enough, slowly and steadily, certain pieces come together to confirm her theory, and the next piece of the puzzle turns out to be a woman named Willa Quinn. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Willa Quinn is a Powerful New Enemy in High Potential

Willa Quinn’s name is mentioned in the fourteenth episode of Season 2. After getting arrested for attacking Arthur, among other things, Eric Hayworth is interrogated by Soto, who doesn’t beat around the bush before asking Hayworth about Roman. At first, he tries to dodge the question, but when threatened with jail time, he reveals that he is more scared of a woman named Willa Quinn. He claims that she is the one behind Roman’s disappearance, though he doesn’t specify how. However, the fact that he is more scared of her than the cops proves that she is not someone to be trifled with.

The next episode has Soto dig into Quinn, who turns out to be a power broker based out of New York. She has friends in high places, and her strong connections hint at just how powerful she is and why Hayworth would be scared of her. In the hopes of talking to her and getting some information about Roman, Soto makes a trip to New York, but is rattled by Quinn right after their first meeting. Still, it takes a lot to scare Soto, and she stands her ground, not only asking Quinn about her involvement in Roman’s case but also threatening to come after her once Hayworth’s phone is cracked, and they get their hands on evidence that will prove her complicity.

Quinn tries to get out of this situation in different ways, one of which is to try to bribe Soto and entice her to leave the LAPD and join her. When it becomes clear that this is not the cop she can manipulate so easily, Quinn decides to come to LA and handle things her own way. Soto is surprised to discover this, but it also makes it clear that Quinn really is connected to Roman’s case, and that the situation is serious enough for her to play all the way from New York. The fact that she has to contain the situation means she is taking Soto’s investigation very seriously, which means Morgan and the cops must start watching their backs.

Jennifer Jason Leigh Portrays the Sinister Yet Charming Willa

Jennifer Jason Leigh plays the role of Willa Quinn in the second season of ‘High Potential.’ The veteran actress with over four decades in Hollywood is one of the more notable actors, having worked on a wide range of roles with some of the most celebrated filmmakers of her time. Her acting career started in 1981 at the age of eighteen with a role in ‘The Best Little Girl in the World.’ Then followed her role in the 1982 film, ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ and with 1989’s ‘Last Exit to Brooklyn,’ she has established herself as an actress to look out for. Over the years, she has taken up a variety of projects that exhibit the versatility of her talents, including Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight,’ for which she received an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

In television, she has appeared on the fifth season of ‘Fargo,’ the adaptation of ‘Patrick Melrose’ starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and Prime Video’s ‘Hunters.’ Her other recent roles include Netflix’s ‘Night Always Comes’ and the 2026 crime thriller ‘Crime 101’ starring Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Halle Berry. She has also extensively worked on stage, working on the production of ‘The House of Blue Leaves’ and ‘Abigail’s Party.’ Leigh’s exploration of new and exciting roles continues with her appearance in ‘High Potential.’ She is also set to appear in Netflix’s ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen,’ executive produced by the Duffer Brothers, and Prime Video’s crime drama series ‘Bishop.’

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