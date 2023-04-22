10 Movies Like The Hateful Eight You Must See

Directorial force Quentin Tarantino’s ‘The Hateful Eight’ coalesces violence and intense close-ups in a remarkable revisionist Western theme. The movie follows the life of the eight people who end up meeting at an inn during a blizzard. However, with bounty hunters, prisoners, sheriffs, executioners, and former Confederates in the picture, the plot soon unravels with each person understanding that they may not be able to walk out of the inn alive.

The ensemble features Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Demian Bichir, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen. Bruce Dern, and James Parks. The movie sets a slow pace with exuberant storytelling that’s woven together with grotesque violence and in-depth characters. If the originality and conniving tendencies of the characters in ‘The Hateful Eight’ appealed to you as much as they did to us, here is a list of movies similar to ‘The Hateful Eight.’ You can find several of these movies, like ‘The Hateful Eight’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Dead for a Dollar (2022)

Director Walter Hill takes inspiration from Greek tragedies and depicts the story of a veteran bounty hunter Max Borlund on the search for the wife of a wealthy businessman. However, as he locates her and secrets begin to unfold, things start to pick up the pace. The movie features Rachel Brosnahan, Christopher Waltz, William Dafoe, Benjamin Bratt and Hamish Linklater.

Moreover, with a shrewd criminal and Borlund’s rival hot on his tale, the movie pays homage to the Western films of yore. So, if you like the idea of consistent action and mysterious secrets in ‘The Hateful Eight’, then ‘Dead for a Dollar’ is the right movie to watch next.

9. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Featuring Robert Redford, Paul Newman, Katherine Ross, and Ted Cassidy, the movie is directed by George Roy Hill and is the first of the series. It follows the true story of friends Butch Cassidy and Sundance Kid. While the infamous duo was known for their fabled and dangerous endeavors, the movie features battles, train robbery, bank robbery, and a forlorn love affair. Naturally, the movie enraptures viewers with the things that make a Western film truly classical. So, if you love fast draws and wild rides in ‘The Hateful Right’, then you will find ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ equally engaging.

8. True Grit (2010)

Featuring an unlikely trio of a 14-year-old farm girl, a happy lawman and an outlaw, the movie follows the coming together of the three misfits and their journey as they dispense Old Western justice and venture into hostile territory. With Jeff Bridges, Hailee Steinfeld, Matt Damon, Josh Brolin and Domhnall Greesen, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s ‘True Grit’ is the perfect representation of classic rugged American beauty that looks at plain storytelling and a riveting narrative. So, if you found the narrative and elements of old-school action in ‘The Hateful Eight’ appealing, then this movie will offer the same entertainment.

7. High Plains Drifter (1973)

The movie features a classic Robinhood scenario where a gun-wielding no-name stranger wanders into a small town only to be looked down upon for his abilities. However, when he showcases his skills with a pistol, the townspeople are quick to take him to their community in lieu of him protecting the town from a terrorizing band of criminals. So, the unnamed protagonist or the stranger is able to fulfill his secret desires as well.

The movie stars Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom, Marianna Hill and Billy Curtis. It is also directed by Clint Eastwood and includes all the elements of a classic Western film. If you enjoyed the idea of strangers and looming secrets in ‘The Hateful Eight,’ you will surely enjoy watching and viewing ‘High Plains Drifter.’

6. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford (2007)

Starring Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Sam Rockwell, Jeremy Renner, and Sam Shepherd, the movie features a young Robert Bob Ford who is star-struck by James Gang, a man planning to conduct a train robbery in Blue Cut, Missouri. The Andrew Dominick directorial makes for one of the best revisionist Western films of our times by creating a gripping story with characters that have compelling dynamics and entrenched relationships. So, if you enjoyed the elements of death, cut-throat action and mystery in ‘The Hateful Eight’, then this is the right movie for you.

5. Unforgiven (1992)

When William Munny, an aging outlaw, decides to take up another job after years of working as a farmer, change, and chaos ensue. Starring Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, and Richard Harris, the movie is yet another feather in Clint Eastwood’s revolutionary Western films. The movie is known for showcasing intriguing characters that keep the narrative taut with tension throughout. So, if you love the elements of compelling revenge in ‘The Hateful Eight’, then this movie will prove to be an equally daring and provocative vision of the yore.

4. Slow West (2015)

With Michael Fassbender and Smit McPhee leading the cast, the movie focuses on a bounty hunter who has to keep his role a secret when he’s offered the position of a guide for a young Scottish teenager on the lookout for his girlfriend. The movie is directed by John Maclean, the movie takes unexpected turns that keep viewers hooked to its script.

While the contrasting characters of the protagonists are enough to keep viewers wondering what comes next, the conflict between the two that arises from different causes adds another element to the movie exponentially. So if you love the slow pace and invigorating storytelling in ‘The Hateful Eight’, then this representation of the revisited Western classics is the right movie to pick next.

3. Bone Tomahawk (2015)

Before the new age comes into the picture, the elderly sheriff of a town in the Old West, sets out to rescue the town doctor with his posse from cannibalistic people residing in caves. The movie features Kurt Russell, Patrick Wilson, Matthew Fox, Richard Jenkins and David Arquette. Director S. Craig Zahler’s vision showcases several sequences of brutal violence and also remains a sturdy version of classic Western films with a pulpy twist. So, if you loved gruesome violence and the classic representation of the Old West in ‘The Hateful Eight’, then this is the movie for you.

2. 3:10 to Yuma (2007)

Gripping and full of action, ‘3:10 to Yuma’ follows the story of Dan Evans, the owner of a drought-stricken ranch escorting an outlaw Ben Wade, only to be met with danger and begrudging criminals that lie waiting for the duo. The incredible story is directed by James Mangold and features Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in the lead role.

The movie is based on the 1953 novel by Elmore Leonard of the same. The movie sets a riveting momentum that focuses on questioning moralities and fast-paced action, which are some of the similar elements found in ‘The Hateful Eight; then this movie is the perfect movie for you to watch next.

1. Django Unchained (2012)

This revolutionary tale focuses on the time period before the Civil War and features a slave Django accompanying an unorthodox German bounty hunter on a dangerous mission to match the vicious Brittle brothers. As the movie takes you through the plot of finding the most-wanted criminals and spouses, the movie culminates into action and drama whilst also addressing the harsh realities of life at the time.

Yet another classic by director Quentin Tarantino, the movie features Christopher Waltz, Jamie Foxx, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kerry Washington, Don Johnson and Samuel Jackson. If you loved a certain sense of historicity and continuous action in ‘The Hateful Eight’ you will also find similar themes in ‘Django Unchained’, making this the perfect movie for you to watch next.

