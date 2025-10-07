Who is Nick Wagner? Who Plays Him in High Potential?

The second season of ABC’s ‘High Potential’ brings a lot of changes and challenges for Morgan Gillory. Every episode has her solve a complex crime, while her personal issues continue to plague her. Meanwhile, things get shaken up at work as well, as the precinct receives the news of a new person taking over the team. The fact that they will have a new boss who may or may not be sympathetic to their, especially Morgan’s, unorthodox approach to solving crimes, becomes a cause for concern for the team. At the end of the fourth episode, Morgan meets Nick Wagner, and the first meeting is enough to show that there is much more to him than meets the eye. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Nick Wagner’s Arrival Rearranges the Dynamics in the Precinct

In the fourth episode of ‘High Potential’ Season 2, the precinct has its eyes on Selena Soto, who is in the running to become the next captain. That would mean a lot of rearrangement in the teams, which makes Morgan a little apprehensive. However, it is revealed that Soto will not be getting the promotion, which means that the precinct will have a new captain. At the end of the episode, having solved the case, Morgan is on her way out of the building when she comes across a man with whom she has an interesting conversation.

While in the elevator, he tells her that he wanted to meet her. It seems that he knows her name as well as the nature of her job with the LAPD. At first, it alarms Morgan because she has had her fair share of troubles and doesn’t want to be caught off guard by a stranger. But then, he introduces himself as Nick Wagner, and as soon as he mentions that he is going to the Command floor, she realizes that he is the new captain. What makes this interaction more interesting is that there appears to be a simmering chemistry between Nick and Morgan, which might mean that a new workplace romance is in development. But that’ll be just one way that Nick disrupts the environment of the precinct.

His arrival means that the team can expect some changes that they may or may not like. He also seems interested in the way Morgan works, which means that he will be around more than the previous captain, and his hands-on approach might come across as meddlesome to the team. Selena, particularly, might struggle with it, given that she should have been the captain and now she has to welcome the authority of someone else. All in all, it will be interesting, to say the least, to see how Morgan and the team adapt to this new change, and what Nick’s taking the helm of the ship will mean for them.

Steve Howey Brings Forth the Mystery and Charisma of Nick Wagner

The role of Nick Wagner in ‘High Potential’ Season 2 is played by Steve Howey. A native of Southern California and an alumnus of Crescenta Valley High School, Howey didn’t initially intend to become an actor. In fact, he had his mind set on playing basketball, but then he realized that his talent in the sport wasn’t up to the mark. Things took a turn when he started attending his father’s acting workshop. He described it as a difficult process, but he trusted the process, followed his father’s advice, and dedicated himself to the craft. This led him to land the role of Van Montgomery in The WB network’s ‘Reba.’

Howey was 21 years old at the time, and it became his breakout role. He also made a mark in Showtime’s ‘Shameless’ in which he played the role of Kevin Ball. He has also worked in shows like ‘True Lies,’ ‘Psych,’ ‘New Girl,’ ‘Happy’s Place,’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy,’ to name a few. His film credits include ‘Stuber,’ ‘Game Over, Man!’ ‘Something Borrowed,’ ‘Bride Wars,’ and ‘Day Shift.’ Talking about his role in ‘High Potential,’ Howey expressed his excitement over joining the series and how his character’s introduction brings a fresh twist to the story. He teased interesting developments for the characters in the future, which suggests that Nick’s entry could prove to be a turning point for Morgan and her team.

