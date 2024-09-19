His Three Daughters: Is the Netflix Film Based on a True Story?

Directed by Azazel Jacobs, ‘His Three Daughters’ follows the story of sisters who tempestuously work out their differences upon having to reunite at the bedside of their gravely ill father. Katie, Rachel, and Christina agree to ensure that their father, Vincent, has someone by his side in his final moments after his battle with cancer. While Katie and Christina have issues and insecurities with their own daughters, their half-sister, Rachel, smokes marijuana and seems more interested in sports gambling than being with her father. Their tensions reach a boiling point while Vincent slips closer to death. Katie accuses Rachel of waiting for his passing to become the leaseholder of the apartment, and the three begin to let loose their frustrations on one another. The Netflix film delivers an intimate and poignant story of loss, compassion, and family, its narrative nearing a point of tangibility.

His Three Daughters is Inspired by the Fear of a Parent’s Mortality and Loss

While ‘His Three Daughters’ is not based on true events, it was inspired by writer-director Azazel Jacobs’ own experiences with his aging parents, his contemplations during the COVID-19 Pandemic, and his relationship with New York City itself. Hailing from the Big Apple, Jacobs moved to the metropolis from Los Angeles to be closer to his parents during the pandemic. Sharing a warm and loving relationship with the octogenarians, he became a vital pillar of support for them to lean on.

Yet Jacobs did feel the weight of their dependence increase with time as they aged, prompting a thought process of creating a story along the theme. Having to arrange doctor’s visits, pay their bills, and take greater responsibility for his parents also made the director seek expression and escape, an opportunity that was presented by the film. He wanted to write a story to comfort himself about their mortality and hoped that it would resonate with others in the same way.

With a foundational theme established, Jacobs drew inspiration from his walks during the pandemic’s isolating times, and the surrounding neighborhoods of the Lower East Side created a strong impression. Furthermore, his love for cinema also influenced the narratives forming in his mind. One of the foremost inspiring works that came to him was ‘The Nest,’ particularly Carrie Coon’s brilliant performance as a rebellious wife and mother in a deteriorating environment. The filmmaker sought to work with her and began crafting his story accordingly. He was also aware that Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne shared a profound interest in films, so he decided to approach the three regarding the project.

The Three Sisters Were Written For Their Respective Actresses

Azazel Jacobs wrote the characters inspired by the very actresses who ended up playing them. This allowed Jacobs to handcraft the script with the women in mind, create characters to play to their strengths, and bring out powerful performances. “I was writing different ideas that felt like different stories,” said Jacobs in an interview. “And then in one of those kinds of fevered dreams I realized they were three different sisters, who could be conjoined under one roof.” He was initially doubtful about how the actresses would respond to his presumptions about them, but they showed great interest in the project and stepped on board.

His Three Daughters is Rooted in Its Setting and Becomes Evocative of Theater

One of the salient features of ‘His Three Daughters’ is its singular setting of a run-of-the-mill 6th-floor apartment. That kind of residence in the Bronx actually played a part in inspiring the story as Jacobs spotted them during his walks. Its mundane nature, combined with the angle of Rachel’s legal entitlement to its lease, added a layer of believability to the dysfunctional family situation. The specific plot point is based on the real rent stabilized laws of the city, which dictates a limited annual increase for new entrants into the lease. However, in the case of the death of a parent, the only way for their children to inherit their rent-stabilized apartment is if they were living with them. This provides a valuable saving opportunity for a working-class family and gives credence to Rachel’s right over the lease.

The movie also gains further dramatic tension due to its single-camera setup shooting on film, leading to the shots lingering on the actresses for their prolonged monologues. These aspects of the film are evocative of theatrical performances as they often revolve around a singular setting, and characters regularly have long-winded dialogue. ‘His Three Daughters’ is thus a work of fiction written by Azazel Jacobs based on his evolving dynamic with his aging parents and the influence of isolated New York neighborhoods.

