The Nest: 8 Similar Films to Watch

Directed by Sean Durkin, ‘The Nest’ is a haunting exploration of a family’s unraveling amidst the pursuit of the American Dream. The 2020 film follows the ambitious entrepreneur Rory O’Hara (Jude Law) and his wife Allison (Carrie Coon) as they relocate from the United States to England in the 1980s, driven by Rory’s professional ambition. The plot delves into the complexities of their marriage as they grapple with financial strain, cultural dislocation, and the uncomfortable reality of Rory’s unfulfilled promises.

A sprawling English estate becomes both a symbol of their differing attitudes and a stark backdrop to their growing discord. The film skillfully navigates the shifting power dynamics within the family, exposing the fragility of their seemingly idyllic life. As the facade of success crumbles, ‘The Nest’ becomes a psychological study, probing the emotional toll of ambition on personal relationships. Having a similar emotional depth, here are some movies like ‘The Nest’ which leave us with a poignant reflection of relationships and personal aspirations.

8. Blue Jasmine (2013)

‘Blue Jasmine’ follows Jasmine, a former New York socialite, and her dramatic fall from grace. After her marriage to a wealthy businessman collapses, Jasmine faces the harsh realities of her newfound poverty and moves in with her working-class sister. Directed by Woody Allen, the film explores her attempts to rebuild her life as she creates predicaments for those around her while grappling with entitlement, desperation, and the loss of social standing.

As seen in ‘The Nest,’ the film delves into the consequences of financial downfall and societal expectations on their protagonists. The characters in each film experience a stark shift from affluence to adversity, leading to personal turmoil. Woody Allen and Sean Durkin skillfully unravel the psychological and emotional complexities of their characters, offering poignant explorations of the impact of wealth, social status, and personal identity.

7. Far from Heaven (2002)

Directed by Todd Haynes, ‘Far from Heaven’ follows Cathy Whitaker, a seemingly perfect housewife in suburban Connecticut. Her idyllic life unravels when she discovers her husband Frank is struggling with his sexuality. As Cathy seeks solace, she develops a deep connection with Raymond, her African-American gardener, in a time of racial tensions in the city. The film explores themes of societal expectations, racial prejudice, and ostracization. ‘The Nest’ and ‘Far from Heaven’ both scrutinize the facade of suburban bliss, revealing the complexities beneath. Both films depict the increasing emotional burden on their characters within seemingly tranquil settings.

6. A Serious Man (2009)

With directors Joel and Ethan Coen at the helm, ‘A Serious Man’ centers on Larry Gopnik, a physics professor whose life goes on a downward spiral as he grapples with a series of absurd and increasingly challenging events. Larry faces a myriad of personal and professional crises, including his wife wanting a divorce, a failing student trying to bribe him, and mysterious neighbors encroaching on his property. As he seeks guidance from various rabbis, he is confronted with enigmatic teachings and philosophical conundrums that further complicate his understanding of life’s meaning.

Similar to ‘The Nest,’ ‘A Serious Man’ delves into the disintegration of a seemingly stable life, examining the consequences of societal expectations and the pursuit of success. Both films explore the existential angst of characters grappling with the unfulfillment of their aspirations, providing profound and thought-provoking narratives.

5. The Ice Storm (1997)

‘The Ice Storm’ revolves around two neighboring families, the Hoods and the Carvers, as they navigate the complexities of their relationships during a Thanksgiving weekend. Set against the backdrop of a cultural shift and an impending ice storm, the characters come to terms with their personal desires and societal expectations. Ben Hood (Kevin Kline) and his wife Elena (Joan Allen) find themselves entangled in extramarital affairs, while their children figure out adolescence.

Helmed by Ang Lee, the film expertly captures the emotional nuances of each character, revealing the underlying tensions, unspoken desires, and the sense of disillusionment that permeates their lives. In parallel with ‘The Nest,’ ‘The Ice Storm’ delves into the false exterior of suburban normalcy, exploring the disintegration of familial bonds. Those who liked the sharp-witted Allison in the former will enjoy Sigourney Weaver’s performance as the searing Janey Carver.

4. Little Children (2006)

With Todd Field in the director’s chair, ‘Little Children’ introduces us to Sarah (Kate Winslet) and Brad (Patrick Wilson), two discontented individuals navigating the challenges of parenthood and marital dissatisfaction. Their lives intertwine at a local playground, sparking a forbidden connection that becomes a focal point of the narrative. Simultaneously, the community is shaken by the arrival of a convicted sex offender, Ronnie (Jackie Earle Haley), further amplifying the underlying tensions within the neighborhood.

Both ‘Little Children’ and ‘The Nest’ dissect the facade of suburban tranquility, revealing the discontent and fractured relationships beneath the surface. The narratives explore the consequences of societal pressures, bottled-up emotions, and the impact of personal choices on individuals and their families.

3. The Descendants (2011)

An Alexander Payne directorial, ‘The Descendants’ is a heartfelt drama that follows Matt King (George Clooney), a Hawaiian landowner, as he grapples with the impending sale of family-owned land and his wife Elizabeth’s (Patricia Hastie) comatose state after a boating accident. Soon after Elizabeth’s injury, Matt learns of her infidelity, forcing him to reassess his life while struggling to mentor his young daughters.

The film explores the complexities of family dynamics and the impact of personal crises on relationships similar to ‘The Nest.’ Both Rory O’Hara and Matt King face crumbling relationships with their spouses as a consequence of pursuing elusive ideals, whether it be financial success or the preservation of family legacy.

2. Marriage Story (2019)

‘Marriage Story’ is a poignant exploration of the dissolution of a marriage between theater director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson). The film by director Noah Baumbach begins with the couple deciding to amicably separate, but takes a distressing turn as the legal complexities of divorce turn the relationship extremely sour. In the midst of their legal battle, Charlie and Nicole face the emotional and logistical challenges of co-parenting their young son, Henry. Lawyers intensify the divorce proceedings, exposing the couple’s vulnerabilities and resentments.

The narrative sensitively captures both Charlie’s and Nicole’s perspectives as they confront reality and the shared history that binds them. Comparable to ‘The Nest,’ ‘Marriage Story’ offers a nuanced examination of the weakening of marriage, caused by both external and interpersonal factors. Baumbach and Durkin skillfully navigate the terrain of marital relationships, creating compelling narratives that resonate with themes of love, loss, and self-discovery.

1. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Helmed by Sam Mendes, ‘Revolutionary Road’ is a poignant exploration of suburban disillusionment and marital strife. The Wheelers, trapped in a conformist suburban life, dream of escaping to a more meaningful existence in France. As the plot unfolds, the couple’s once-passionate relationship disintegrates under the weight of expectations, unfulfilled dreams, and personal discontent. Comparatively, ‘Revolutionary Road’ shares thematic similarities with ‘The Nest.’ Both films examine the toll of unattainable aspirations on family dynamics. The characters in each film grapple with the consequences of pursuing an elusive vision of success, exposing the fragility of relationships and the harsh realities of societal expectations.

Read More: Where Was The Nest Filmed?