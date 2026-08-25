Embark on a cinematic rendezvous with Lady Luck as we present the ultimate guide to the best gambling, casino, and Vegas movies and shows on Netflix. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride through the neon-lit streets of Sin City and the high-stakes tables of casinos, all from the comfort of your screen. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or just curious about the glittering world of chance, our Netflix picks promise a compelling mix of suspense, glamour, and strategic wits. From riveting poker tournaments to daring heists set against the dazzling backdrop of Vegas, this compilation is your passport to the heart-pounding thrills and unpredictable twists that define the allure of gambling. It’s time to shuffle the deck and press play on an entertainment jackpot waiting to unfold.

8. Bullsh*t: The Game Show (2022)

‘Bullsh*t: The Game Show,’ conceived by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts, unfolds an unconventional gaming spectacle. Players navigate a precarious money ladder, accumulating earnings through astute correctness or audacious misinformation. The show’s essence lies in the art of convincingly selling inaccurate responses, challenging contestants to blend deception with charisma. As competitors ascend the ladder, the stakes intensify, creating an exhilarating mix of wit and bluff. Nash and Potts craft a unique experience where strategic deception is just as rewarding as genuine knowledge, redefining the conventional game show landscape with a playful twist on intellect and persuasion. You can stream it here.

7. Obliterated (2023)

Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, ‘Obliterated‘ is a thrilling action dramedy streaming series featuring Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig. The storyline follows an elite joint-special operations team comprised of members from various U.S. military and intelligence branches. Tasked with thwarting a terrorist network set on detonating a faux nuclear bomb in Las Vegas, the team’s victory celebration takes an unexpected turn. As they revel in a night of excess, they discover the bomb they neutralized was a decoy, propelling them into a dangerous mission to uncover the real threat amidst the haze of intoxication, creating a gripping blend of high-stakes action and unexpected humor. You can stream the series here.

6. Army of the Dead (2021)

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead‘ isn’t just a zombie apocalypse thriller; it’s a high-stakes gamble set against the glittering backdrop of Las Vegas. The film intricately weaves themes of Vegas and gambling into its undead narrative. As a team of mercenaries ventures into the zombie-infested city to pull off a daring heist, every move becomes a bet, a roll of the dice in a city built on risk. The glitzy casinos, deserted streets, and zombie showgirls create a surreal atmosphere where the characters play for their lives, mirroring the high-risk, high-reward spirit of Sin City. You can watch the movie here.

5. I Am Not Mendoza (2025- )

Originally titled ‘Yo No Soy Mendoza,’ ‘I Am Not Mendoza’ is a Mexican crime comedy drama series about a man named Julián Garcia who is forced to take on the identity of a corrupt casino owner named Mendoza. Running a casino is one thing, but dealing with the real Mendoza’s enemies is a different and dangerous ball game. Moreover, he is also forced to tie the nuptial knot with Mendoza’s fiancée, Laura Santander, thus complicating his emotions as well. With all this on his plate, can Julián succeed in his objective, whatever that is? Funny and bingeworthy without the need of brains, and thankfully so, ‘I Am Not Mendoza’ stars Vadhir Derbez as Julián Garcia and Laura Londoño as Laura Santander, along with Elyfer Torres, Erika de la Rosa, and Patricio Gallardo. You can enjoy it right here.

4. Kakegurui (2017–2019)

Directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, this anime series is based on the manga ‘Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler’ created by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Tōru Naomura. It is set in the prestigious Hyakkaou Private Academy, wherein students belonging to wealthy and influential families are ranked based not on their grades or athletic skills but on their gambling skills. The better the skills, the higher the student gets in the hierarchy, while those who get into debt become servants. The thrill of gambling is addressed almost like a turn-on in the series, at the center of which we have Yumeko Jabami, a mysterious new student who is all about bets and risks more than their peers think or expect. You can watch Jabami employ her skills right here.

3. Bet (2025- )

‘Bet’ is the live-action adaptation of ‘Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler.’ The drama series brings us face to face with Yumeko, a mysterious young woman, who joins the elite private school St. Dominic’s Prep, where all decisions are based on gambling. While Yumeko loves to gamble as well and clearly has an unhinged side that seemingly has roots in her obsession for the game, her arrival at the school is motivated by past events connected to the school. Revenge is her mission, and she must be prepared for anything, especially from her “talented” peers. Gripping, entertaining, and stylized in accordance with its manga origin, ‘Bet’ can be streamed right here.

2. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl’s enchanting tale to life in the fantasy short film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the titular role, supported by a stellar cast including Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade. The plot unfolds as a wealthy man discovers a clairvoyant guru with the extraordinary ability to see without using his eyes, employing a unique form of Yoga. Intrigued, he embarks on a quest to master this skill, intending to exploit it for cheating at gambling. Anderson’s whimsical direction and Dahl’s magical narrative promise a captivating cinematic experience. You can watch it here.

1. Ballad of a Small Player (2025)

Directed by Edward Berger, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ revolves around a man named Lord Doyle, a high-stakes gambler who has earned quite a reputation among casinos in Macau for his regular visits. However, his luck is running out, it seems, as he has a lot of debt to his name, so much so that casinos are denying lending him money. However, Doyle’s obsession with gambling has made him a maniac, and we see him looking for ways to borrow money so that he can gamble. Meanwhile, private investigator Cynthia Blithe lands in Macau to track Doyle down and get him deported if he fails to clear his huge debt within 24 hours. Can he do that? With Will Ferrell as Lord Doyle and Tilda Swinton as Cynthia Blithe, ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ is an entertaining watch, thanks to colorful visuals that almost add a surreal vibe to the unfolding of the drama. You can watch the movie here.

Read More: Best Game Shows on Netflix