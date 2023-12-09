Embark on a cinematic rendezvous with Lady Luck as we present the ultimate guide to the best gambling, casino and Vegas movies and shows on Netflix. Brace yourself for a rollercoaster ride through the neon-lit streets of Sin City and the high-stakes tables of casinos, all from the comfort of your screen. Whether you’re a seasoned gambler or just curious about the glittering world of chance, our Netflix picks promise a tantalizing mix of suspense, glamour, and strategic wits. From riveting poker tournaments to daring heists set against the dazzling backdrop of Vegas, this compilation is your passport to the heart-pounding thrills and unpredictable twists that define the allure of gambling. It’s time to shuffle the deck and press play on an entertainment jackpot waiting to unfold.

8. Bullsh*t: The Game Show (2022)

‘Bullsh*t: The Game Show,’ conceived by Jonty Nash and Christopher Potts, unfolds an unconventional gaming spectacle. Players navigate a precarious money ladder, accumulating earnings through astute correctness or audacious misinformation. The show’s essence lies in the art of convincingly selling inaccurate responses, challenging contestants to blend deception with charisma. As competitors ascend the ladder, the stakes intensify, creating an exhilarating mix of wit and bluff. Nash and Potts craft a unique experience where strategic deception is just as rewarding as genuine knowledge, redefining the conventional game show landscape with a playful twist on intellect and persuasion. You can stream it here.

7. Last Vegas (2013)

In the uproarious comedy film ‘Last Vegas,’ directed by Jon Turteltaub, four childhood friends played by Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Morgan Freeman, and Kevin Kline reunite in Las Vegas for a bachelor party. As they revel in the glitzy and hedonistic atmosphere of the city, the film explores themes of friendship, aging, and the enduring spirit of adventure. With a stellar cast delivering both humor and heartfelt moments, ‘Last Vegas’ is a joyous celebration of camaraderie and the timeless pursuit of having one last unforgettable escapade, proving that age is just a number when it comes to making memories in the Sin City. Feel free to watch the movie here.

6. Obliterated (2023)

Created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, ‘Obliterated‘ is a thrilling action dramedy streaming series featuring Nick Zano and Shelley Hennig. The storyline follows an elite joint-special operations team, comprised of members from various U.S. military and intelligence branches. Tasked with thwarting a terrorist network set on detonating a faux nuclear bomb in Las Vegas, the team’s victory celebration takes an unexpected turn. As they revel in a night of excess, they discover the bomb they neutralized was a decoy, propelling them into a perilous mission to uncover the real threat amidst the haze of intoxication, creating a gripping blend of high-stakes action and unexpected humor. You can stream the series here.

5. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Wes Anderson brings Roald Dahl’s enchanting tale to life in the fantasy short film, ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.’ Benedict Cumberbatch takes on the titular role, supported by a stellar cast including Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, and Richard Ayoade. The plot unfolds as a wealthy man discovers a clairvoyant guru with the extraordinary ability to see without using his eyes, employing a unique form of Yoga. Intrigued, he embarks on a quest to master this skill, intending to exploit it for cheating at gambling. Anderson’s whimsical direction and Dahl’s magical narrative promise a captivating cinematic experience. You can watch it here.

4. Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

In Martin Scorsese’s electrifying cinematic rollercoaster, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ Leonardo DiCaprio commands the screen as the audacious Jordan Belfort. This high-octane odyssey thrusts audiences into the frenzied world of excess, greed, and financial frenzy. DiCaprio’s magnetic performance chronicles Belfort’s meteoric rise from a wide-eyed rookie to a charismatic and unscrupulous Wall Street tycoon, fueled by unbridled ambition and a taste for the extraordinary. With its relentless pace, jaw-dropping escapades, and a stellar supporting cast, including Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie, the film is an adrenaline-fueled plunge into the intoxicating chaos of power, money, and the darker side of the American Dream. Feel free to stream it here.

3. Army of the Dead (2021)

Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead‘ isn’t just a zombie apocalypse thriller; it’s a high-stakes gamble set against the glittering backdrop of Las Vegas. The film intricately weaves themes of Vegas and gambling into its undead narrative. As a team of mercenaries ventures into the zombie-infested city to pull off a daring heist, every move becomes a bet, a roll of the dice in a city built on risk. The glitzy casinos, deserted streets, and zombie showgirls create a surreal atmosphere where the characters play for their lives, mirroring the high-risk, high-reward spirit of the Sin City. You can watch the movie here.

2. Win it All (2017)

In ‘Win It All,’ directed by Joe Swanberg, the stakes are personal, and the backdrop is the unpredictable world of gambling. Jake Johnson’s endearing character, Eddie Garrett, grapples with the allure of chance and the chaos it introduces into his life. Set against the vibrant streets of Chicago, the film delves into the intricate dance between risk and redemption. Eddie, a small-time gambler, finds himself entrusted with a mysterious bag and is forced to confront his impulses. As the cards are dealt and the dice roll, the movie explores the thrilling highs and devastating lows of a life shaped by the relentless pursuit of a winning hand. You can watch it here.

1. Uncut Gems (2019)

In the adrenaline-fueled odyssey that is ‘Uncut Gems,’ directed by the Safdie brothers, Adam Sandler mesmerizes as Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York jeweler entangled in a perilous web of high-stakes gambling. The film plunges viewers into the pulsating heart of the Diamond District, where Howard’s insatiable appetite for risk intertwines with the glittering allure of precious gems. Juggling debts, family tensions, and a relentless pursuit of the ultimate score, Howard’s life becomes a high-stakes roulette. The Safdies craft a cinematic rollercoaster, brilliantly capturing the manic energy of the gambling world, where every bet is a gamble, and the line between winning and losing blurs into a frenetic, dazzling mosaic. You can watch the movie here.

