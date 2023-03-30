Hoarders Season 12: Where Are They Now?

A&E’s ‘Hoarders‘ is a fascinating reality series that captured the attention of viewers with its 2009 debut. Featuring real-life stories of people with compulsive hoarding disorder, the process of management and healing that the participants go through is often tumultuous. In season 12 of the show, which premiered in early 2021, eight different people tried their level best to overcome their hoarding tendencies and create a healthier lifestyle. Their stories helped them become a favorite among the public, who cannot help but wonder what the cast members might be up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Where is Forrest Parker Now?

For Forrest Parker, hoarding was impacting not only his lifestyle but also his finances. His desire to indulge in the finer things of life left him with limited space to actually live in. according to a fundraiser organized by his son, AJ Parker, the reality TV cast member was able to start with much-needed repairs in his house, including the installation of a new HVAC system. However, it was also shared that he was facing many difficulties due to diabetes, and his eyesight had reduced significantly.

This meant that Forrest’s medical expenditures had become quite significant, and he had to get a companion dog. Presently, Forrest lives in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and seems to be serving as the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of America for the Rappahannock Region. Additionally, he is the Regional Director of the Boys and Girls Club of America for Greater Washington and the CEO of FAP Consultants and Associates, a company he helped establish.

Where is Zee Cobra Now?

Zee Cobra’s time on the show was far from lustrous, given his hoarding tendencies. However, with the imminent arrival of his granddaughter, the wrestler was asked by his son William and the latter’s girlfriend, Tykarra, to create a safe environment for the new baby. Struggling with his own health issues, like diabetes, Cobra had the monumental task of decluttering his 37-acre property. Based in Buffalo Township, Pennsylvania, the reality TV star is not very active on social media. However, he does seem to have maintained the zeal and fire for life that helped him earn so many admirers during his time on the show.

Where is Eric Now?

For Eric, his house was not just a place to gather things but was also an interior design beauty created by his late wife. Struggling with his inclination to hoard things and the grief surrounding the passing of his other, the cleaning process did not have the best start. Thanks to the help of Dr. Robin Zasio and Dorothy Breininger, the reality TV star was able to make a significant amount of progress. Eric seemingly prefers to keep the details of his personal life private. As fans of the show might be aware, it was hard for him to continue walking on the newer part of his life. That being said, we are hopeful that he now has a support system that allows him to live in a more decluttered space and deal with his emotions more healthily.

Where is Dolores Now?

The on-screen journey that was undertaken by Dolores in a bid to clear up her home resonated with many. The cancer survivor liked to buy things and would apparently hoard stuff in an attempt to stand against her husband, who did not like the mess. However, things had become dire, and she had to not only change her ways to save her marriage but also to create a good bond with her grandchildren. Given her supportive family, who is always ready to help her whenever possible, we are optimistic that the reality TV star has hopefully made changes for the good.

Where is Meryl Now?

Thanks to the help of Dr. Robin Zasio and Cory Chalmers, Meryl seemed to be making much progress during the production of ‘Hoarders’ season 12. Based in Worcester, Massachusetts, the reality TV star was having difficulties in retaining a job due to her Lymphedema diagnosis. She also did not seem like a big fan of change and clung to things that reminded her of positive things, like her mother’s tiny blue vase. However, with mounting debt and the threat of eviction, Meryl had to make changes in her life. Despite her numerous hardships, she was doing well on the show, and we are hopeful that she has only improved on her lifestyle choices.

Where is Tim Now?

Based in Citrus Heights, California, Tim’s tendency to hoard things he considers valuable soon led to the possibility of both of his homes being bulldozed. The retired psychologist was living with his wife, Wilhelmina, at the time, who had apparently been diagnosed with Catatonia in 2001. Since the episode featuring Tim aired, viewers of the show have been far from impressed by his actions and have called him “manipulative.” One Reddit user claimed to be Tim’s nephew and stated that he agreed with the internet’s assessment of Tim’s character. The online fans have also shown their support for Wilhelmina and hope for the betterment of her health.

Where is Margie Now?

With a family as supportive and caring as Margie’s, the changes in her life were evident to see even during her time on the show. While her husband Bethel admitted to also having hoarding tendencies, he seemed much more receptive to change and urged his wife to declutter as much as possible. He was not the only one to hope for a change in Margie’s life, as her son also asked his mother to change her lifestyle. Despite the undoubtedly challenging journey that she surely had to go through to leave behind her habits, we are hopeful that with the help of her loved ones, she has only moved forward on the path of decluttering.

Where is Debbie Now?

Unlike most of the A&E show’s cast members, Debbie was quite accepting of the fact that she needed to change and had been the one to take the first step. She shared how her sister had passed away in a house full of hoarded stuff, and she did not want to have the same fate. As such, she started on a transformation journey with the help of Dr. Zasio and Brandon Bronaugh.

Despite the acceptance, there were some changes that Debbie was far from comfortable with and did reach her breaking point. However, over the course of her time on the show, she made some sweeping changes that only gave fans hope that she would be able to let go of her hoarding tendencies. Though the reality TV star does not seem to be active on social media, we do believe that her own determination has likely helped her stay true to a better lifestyle.

