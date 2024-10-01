Co-directed by Karrie Crouse and William Joines, ‘Hold Your Breath’ revolves around single mother Margaret Bellum (Sarah Paulson) living in a remote Oklahoma town during the 1930s Dust Bowl. Bringing up two daughters by herself, she is forced into a terrifying battle against an unseen enemy. Margaret is convinced that an ominous entity is moving through the ever-present dust and tries to insulate her home from it. However, with the dust storms raging ever stronger, she must confront her troubled past and the invasive presence. The Hulu psychological horror film is set in a small town isolated by dust storms, amplifying Margaret’s terrifying ordeal.

Where is Hulu’s Hold Your Breath Filmed?

‘Hold Your Breath’ was filmed in New Mexico, more specifically in Santa Fe, Galisteo, and Stanley. Some establishing shots of Oklahoma landscapes are also utilized in the production. Initially titled ‘Dust,’ principal photography on the film began on August 5, 2022, and was concluded by early November 2022. When creating the immense dust storms, the team used tons of loose dirt, which was blown at the actors for practical effects. They had health and safety coordinators on site; however, lead actress Sarah Paulson ended up arguing with them about allowing more dust to be used. She found filming the dust storm segments of the film most thrilling and interesting despite having to do them for 17 hours at a time.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

Santa Fe and its surrounding territories became the primary filming location for ‘Hold Your Breath.’ The capital of New Mexico, Santa Fe, is a historic city located in the Chihuahuan Desert, which stands in for the dust-covered Oklahoma plains seen in the movie. Santa Fe’s film-friendly infrastructure and experienced local crew also played an important role in production. The movie employed 152 New Mexico crew members and used over 153 local background actors. Some other films and shows shot in and around the city include AMC’s ‘Dark Winds,’ Netflix’s ‘Longmire,’ the horror thriller ‘Carriers,’ ‘The Eye,’ and ‘Naked Fear.’

Galisteo, New Mexico

A census-designated place in Santa Fe County, Galisteo served as an evocative filming location for ‘Hold Your Breath,’ contributing to the movie’s eerie and desolate atmosphere. The arid and expansive terrain of the small village stands in for rural Oklahoma, bringing to mind the sense of a forgotten town engulfed by dust. In preparation for her role, Paulson studied extensively, reading and understanding the historical event of the Dust Bowl, which wrecked not only financial havoc but also took an immense emotional toll on the people. Her preparation included watching Ken Burns’ documentary on the subject, ‘The Dust Bowl.’ Her commitment to pushing herself physically on set against the trying practical effects was thus, in part, to do justice in depicting the emotional devastation caused by the dust storms.

Located just south of Galisteo is the Cerro Pelon Ranch, a movie studio built on a ranch spread over 20,000 acres. The film production facility features multiple backlots and has earned itself the reputation of being the state’s most popular Western filming location. ‘Hold Your Breath’ likely employed the services of the ranch, as it boasts advanced filmmaking facilities that have assisted in the production of movies like ‘3:10 to Yuma,’ ‘Cowboys & Aliens,’ ‘The Ridiculous 6,’ ‘In a Valley of Violence,’ and ‘Godless.’

Stanley, New Mexico

Stanley, another rural town located within Santa Fe county, also helped portray the rural backdrops seen in ‘Hold Your Breath’ with its barren expanses and rustic atmosphere. The town has a sparse population and features flat surrounding terrain that stretches to the horizon, adding to the film’s isolated and haunting tone. The production team utilized Stanley’s flat lands for various outdoor scenes, and its dilapidated structures became perfect backdrops for the film. Filming here likely took place at the Stanley Ranch film production facility, which was recognized in early 2023. Located at 374 Jaymar Road, the 480-acre facility features a historical house that was built in the 1920s. The filming site has hosted the production of shows ‘Waco‘ and ‘Roswell.’

