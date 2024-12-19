Does Honey Singh Really Have Bipolar Disorder?

With Netflix’s ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous’ exploring the incredible tale of how an ordinary boy took over the underground music scene by storm, we get a documentary movie unlike any other. After all, it delves deep into not just this Indian rapper’s early ambitions and gradual rise to fame but also the controversies surrounding his music, his fall from grace, as well as his comeback. Therefore, of course, there is significant focus on his mental health too, especially considering the fact he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder with psychotic symptoms at the peak of his career.

Honey Singh Was Diagnosed Following an Incident in 2014

It was in September 2014 when the entire world turned upside down for Hirdesh “Yo Yo Honey” Singh (or just Honey Singh) despite him unequivocally thriving in every aspect of his personal as well as professional life. With songs like “Glassy” (2007), “Gabru” (2011), “Brown Rang” (2012), and “Blue Eyes” (2013), he was not only touring across the globe but had also landed opportunities to do some great projects. These included serving as a judge on the reality competition series ‘India’s Raw Star’ and performing on the Slam Tour with some of Bollywood’s biggest names, but some of it was simultaneous.

Little did Honey, his then-wife Shalini, or his family know that this would gradually cause him such stress he would begin having anxiety while also growing extremely paranoid day by day. According to the rapper’s own accounts in the film, owing to the past controversies he had been needlessly named in, he was getting worried there was a conspiracy to stop him at all costs. This was then followed by him coming to the conclusion he would most probably die if he continued the path he was on, which reportedly resulted in his breakdown on September 26, 2014.

As per the aforementioned production, Honey called his mother as well as his younger sister at around 3 pm in Chicago, Illinois (3 am in India) to tell them how he was feeling for the first time. He allegedly even asserted he didn’t want to do his soundcheck for the show later on in the evening, but his wife and his team reportedly urged him to continue as he had made a commitment. That’s when he shaved part of his hair before smashing a glass on his head out of paranoia to ensure he didn’t have to perform, resulting in him returning to India and eventually being diagnosed.

Honey Singh is Admittedly Doing Much Better These Days

Because of Honey’s hospitalization for stitches prior to his quick departure from the US, a rumor spread that he had been slapped by Shahrukh Khan when that was not at all the case. Nevertheless, both Indian superstars remained quiet about this matter back then because of how personal the former’s situation was, and it was only in 2024 that Honey revealed the whole truth. He had admitted to having bipolar disorder in May 2016 itself — stating he had endured the darkest time of his life in the 18 months prior — yet the rumor was just recently cleared for good.

In a tell-all interview with the Times Of India, Honey conceded he wanted his fans to know the truth about where he had disappeared to before also clarifying that he was not in any rehab. The rapper has admittedly struggled with addiction, fame, money, as well as women in the past, yet he was just in his Noida, Uttar Pradesh house throughout this period and trying to deal with his illness. “It was scary,” he admitted. “… At one point, I thought I would live in this darkness forever. I cut myself off from everyone. I didn’t come out of my room; forget stepping out of the house.”

Honey then continued, “After the sun went down, I was scared of my own family. I wasn’t behaving like myself. I was a sick person. I wasn’t in control of myself.” He would just stay in bed for hours. When he was in the grips of his disorder, per his own account in the documentary, he felt like dying every single day because of how useless it made him feel, and so he wouldn’t wish this even on his worst enemy.

Thankfully, though, upon changing a few doctors and admitting he did need help, Honey was prescribed some medication that actually worked before also realizing he needed to shift his entire lifestyle, not just to get better but to stay better. Since then, Honey has evidently returned to fitness, allegedly cut down on his alcohol intake, as well as found solace in his music again thanks to a proper routine and daily medications.

