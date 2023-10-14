8 Horror Movies That Will Remind You of Deliver Us From Evil

Scott Derrickson and Jerry Bruckheimer’s ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ is a supernatural horror from 2014. The film draws its inspiration from the nonfiction book ‘Beware the Night’ authored by Ralph Sarchie and Lisa Collier Cool. The movie chronicles the exploits of Ralph Sarchie (Eric Bana), a New York City police investigator, and a Jesuit priest, Mendoza (Édgar Ramirez), who join forces to investigate a string of mysterious deaths that may be related to demonic possession.

The movie tackles the themes of faith and redemption via Sarchie and Mendoza’s respective journeys. Following his run-in with the supernatural, unbeliever Sarchie becomes convinced in the presence of evil and hopes to find penance for his tragic past. If the film’s well-developed plot and characters captivated you, here are some similar flicks. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Shrine (2010)

‘The Shrine’ is a 2010 horror movie directed by Jon Knautz, focusing on a team of journalists who venture into a secluded Polish village to unravel the mystery behind a missing American tourist. As they dig deeper, they stumble upon the village’s hidden malevolent secrets, trapping themselves in a horrifying and lethal ritual connected to ancient dark forces. What sets ‘The Shrine’ apart is its relatively low profile in the horror genre, yet it captivates the audience with its gripping narrative and atmospheric presentation.

Thematically, ‘The Shrine’ is somewhat similar to ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’ as it deals with ancient evil and mystical powers that may be found in the unlikeliest of places. In both films, the protagonists launch an investigation to learn more about the evil force and its murky history. In addition, the conflict between good and evil is a common subject, with characters encountering terrifying and inexplicable events.

7. Lake Mungo (2014)

Joel Anderson helms ‘Lake Mungo,’ a psychological horror film presented in a faux documentary style with supernatural thriller elements. The story revolves around the Palmer family, zooming on their teenage daughter Alice (Talia Zucker), who tragically drowns in a nearby dam. Following her untimely demise, the family experiences disturbing and enigmatic phenomena, leading them to investigate Alice’s death. This investigation leads to a series of startling revelations that unravel the unsettling truth.

Both ‘Lake Mungo’ and ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ establish an ominous tone that foreshadows an exploratory voyage into the unknown. In addition, they shine a light on the devastating effects of trauma on people and families by exploring universal themes of loss and mourning. Family dynamics also play a crucial role, showcasing the strength and vulnerability of those faced with malevolent forces beyond their comprehension.

6. Last Shift (2014)

Directed by Anthony DiBlasi, ‘Last Shift’ unravels as a heart-pounding horror thriller. The focal point of the narrative is Jessica Loren (Juliana Harkavy), a rookie police officer assigned to stand guard over a decommissioned police station during its last operational night. However, as the night advances, Jessica finds herself thrust into a spine-chilling and perplexing series of events, exposing the ominous presence that lurks within the station’s walls. ‘Last Shift’ is an intense and moody horror film that makes good use of its confined location to heighten tension and suspense.

Both ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ and ‘Last Shift’ include themes of supernatural horror and police enforcement up against evil powers. A cop and a priest face demonic possession and a dark entity in ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’ while an inexperienced police officer in ‘Last Shift’ experiences strange happenings while on a shift at a police station that seems to be cursed.

5. I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House (2016)

‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ directed by Oz Perkins, is a slow-burning, atmospheric horror film. The narrative revolves around Lily (Ruth Wilson), a young hospice nurse who takes on the responsibility of caring for the elderly horror novelist Iris Blum (Paula Prentiss) in an ancient house. Lily’s exploration of the mysteries surrounding the house gradually reveals a haunting connection between the abode and the disturbing literary works of Blum, culminating in a bone-chilling climax.

Both ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ and ‘I Am the Pretty Things That Lives in the House’ explore the terrifying depths of the mind. In ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House,’ Lily struggles with her fears and her own sense of reality while trapped in a puzzling home. In a similar vein, ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ delves into the emotional toll of battling demons by juxtaposing the internal conflicts of the characters with the exterior horrors they must face.

4. The Taking of Deborah Logan (2014)

‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ is a brilliant, nerve-wracking found-footage horror film directed by Adam Robitel. The storyline pivots around a documentary crew shadowing the life of Deborah Logan (Jill Larson), an elderly woman in the throes of Alzheimer’s disease. Their objective is to capture her daily experiences, but soon, the filming crew unearths a series of disquieting incidents hinting at a malevolent presence slowly seizing control over Deborah.

Both ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ and ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan‘ delve into the haunting theme of supernatural possession and the terrifying struggle to confront malevolent forces. In ‘The Taking of Deborah Logan,’ the narrative orbits around Deborah’s gradual possession, where her very essence is consumed by a dark and malevolent entity. Likewise, ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ follows Ralph Sarchie and Mendoza, fighting a relentless battle to free innocents from demonic possession.

3. Starry Eyes (2014)

‘Starry Eyes,’ directed by Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer, is a psychological horror film released in 2014. At the heart of the story is Sarah Walker (Alex Essoe), an aspiring actress navigating the challenges of Hollywood. Driven by an unyielding desire for stardom, Sarah is willing to push the boundaries, ultimately resorting to demonic possession. The movie is a powerful allegory about the corrosive effects of seeking stardom and success at any cost.

Both ‘Starry Eyes’ and ‘Deliver Us from Evil’ deal with otherworldly forces that stand in the way of people’s pursuit of happiness. Sarah’s descent into a hellish underworld in ‘Starry Eyes’ is reminiscent of the struggle against evil that motivates ‘Deliver Us from Evil.’ Both films stand out for their gritty and unsettling visuals, followed by an equally haunting musical score.

2 . Incident in a Ghostland (2018)

Pascal Laugier’s ‘Incident in a Ghostland’ puts the audience in the shoes of a mother and her two daughters who inherit an eerie and run-down house, setting the stage for a night of unspeakable terror during their initial stay. Confronted by intruders, their peaceful night takes a ghastly turn, subjecting them to a traumatic experience. In the aftermath, as the daughters reach adulthood and reunite, they bravely confront the haunting memories of that dreadful night, ultimately unraveling a horrifying truth.

Like in ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’ the protagonists of ‘Incident in a Ghostland’ must face their fears and come out on the other side. Moreover, the psychological themes in both films blur the lines between reality and the supernatural, heightening the tension and anxiety already present. Both films explore the lowest point of human fortitude in the face of adversity, making them appealing options for horror fans.

1. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

André Øvredal’s ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ is a chilling horror film that revolves around Tommy (Brian Cox) and Austin Tilden (Emile Hirsh), a father and son coroner team. Their routine takes a sinister turn when they receive the lifeless body of a young, unidentified woman, seemingly devoid of a clear cause of death. As they meticulously conduct the autopsy, they encounter increasingly unsettling and inexplicable events, gradually exposing a malevolent secret that places their lives in jeopardy.

The fascinating and terrifying investigation in ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe’ is reminiscent of that in ‘Deliver Us from Evil.’ Both films follow characters who have to venture into the unknown to learn horrifying mysteries as they piece together strange and unexplainable happenings. Ralph Sarchie’s effort to decipher the ominous ancient manuscripts matches those of Tommy and Austin Tilden to determine what killed Jane Doe.

Read More: Best Found Footage Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now