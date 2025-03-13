House of David Episode 5 Recap: The Wolf and the Lion

After a few days of settling into King Saul’s court, episode 5 of ‘House of David,’ titled ‘The Wolf and the Lion,’ shows our titular protagonist navigating the inner politics of the kingdom as his newfound friendship with Princess Mychal catches everyone’s attention. In the last episode, Eshbaal was forced to abdicate the King’s side after being exiled for dishonoring a young woman from the Tribe of Dan. Saul found some solace from his mind curse through David’s soothing music. Meanwhile, Eliab left on an excursion with Abner and Joab to investigate the border villages where rumors of more giant attacks are piling up. With so many conflicts raging around the place, David finds himself in the thick of the action as a massive event takes off in Fort Gibeah in the fifth installment. SPOILERS AHEAD.

David and Mychal’s Blossoming Relationship Faces an Unexpected Challenge

The episode starts with David singing atop Fort Gibeah as the sun rises over the land. Princess Mychal listens to him from downstairs. Abner meets up with Adriel, the leader of the Tribe of Judah, at a gathering place. Adriel’s tribe is the biggest in the Kingdom of Israel, making him the most powerful among Saul’s subjects. Adriel tells Abner that Samuel has visited his lands recently. He also knows about the rumors of the King’s madness. Abner asks Adriel what Samuel wants in his lands, but Adriel is unwilling to divulge the information. When Adriel informs Queen Ahinoam later, he tells her that Adriel likely senses that Samuel may have anointed someone from his own tribe. As such, he is worried that Adriel might use it as an opportunity to gain power himself.

The Queen decides to bring Adriel into the House of Saul as a way of appeasing any ulterior motives he might have. She organizes a feast in Fort Gibeah, meant to unite Princess Mychal with one of Adriel’s sons. However, Mychal has no idea about the development and continues to indulge in her friendship with David in the palace’s library. Ahinoam finds her daughter speaking with the musician in the chamber, immediately thrown off by their close relationship. She tells Mychal to head to her room and wear her dress. She informs David that he should stay away from Mychal in the future. In the royal chamber, Mychal arrives in her formal dress to speak with her mother and father. They tell her about their plan of uniting the Saul family and the Tribe of Judah through a union between her and Adriel’s sons. Although stunned, she decides to go through with it.

The palace guests are invited with great aplomb as Saul takes his throne. His condition is slightly better due to a tincture provided by the witch. He welcomes Adriel and his family to the palace, announcing the plans of marriage to everyone present. Adriel is happy to learn about the gift, and his sons engage Mychal in romantic flirtation. Meanwhile, David watches the exchange with jealousy and concern for the princess. He privately tells her there must be another way, but she tells him not to make things any worse. Frustrated, David tells Eliab that he should just reveal his identity as the anointed King to save Mychal, but his brother opposes the idea. The protagonist sucks it up and watches Mychal go about her duties as a faithful daughter and princess of the realm.

Saul Senses a Hidden Agenda But Makes Amends Nonetheless

As Adriel parades around the throne room with a cheer in his step, King Saul remains worried about the man. He watches Adriel disgustingly flirt with Mychal, ignoring the deal set in place. Saul intervenes and stops him from pursuing Mychal any further. While the princess remains detached from all attempts to court her, Saul notices that his other daughter, Mirab, is in a happy conversation with the youngest of Adriel’s sons, Jordan. Even from afar, he is able to see that the two have a great chemistry with one another. Unfortunately, his attention is distracted by Adriel, who makes increasing demands from the King, taking advantage of the greater influence he is being given as a result of the proposed marriage. At the same time, Saul’s visions start acting up again, warning him of Adriel’s dangerous hidden motives.

The Queen notices Saul’s discomfort and immediately signals David to run to his aid and soothe him with his music. The shepherd obeys the order and listens to the conversation between the two men. Saul slowly regains his poise as David’s music takes effect, and he is able to confront Adriel more directly regarding his demands. The latter states that he wants a position on the King’s council, which Saul agrees with to appease the man. They are both seemingly pleased with the outcome. However, Saul takes his wife aside and tells her that his prominent guest is a “jackal.” Ahinoam reminds him that if everything goes according to plan, Adriel will be their “jackal.” David tells Saul that his relationship with his wife is wonderful because of the love he can see between them.

The flattery in David’s voice is clearly intended to make Saul change his mind about marrying Mychal off to one of Adriel’s sons. The King asks the musician which of the boys he would pick for Mychal, to which he replies, “None.” He states that he should be the one marrying her. The response makes Saul burst out in laughter, not realizing that the shepherd is being serious. Still, Saul gets David’s point and decides to call off Mychal’s engagement. Instead, encouraged by Mirab’s closeness with Jordan, he announces that his eldest daughter will marry into the Tribe of Judah. The decision seems to appease everyone involved, including Mychal. David follows her and keeps her company at the palace’s entrance. She reaches out and holds his hand, seeking comfort for everything that transpired. He leaves after a nearby door swings open.

Saul Changes His Mind at the Last Moment

On the way back to his room, David is attacked by Joab, who threatens to drop him from a height if he continues to “corrupt” Princess Mychal. David states that he is not intimidated by Joab’s actions; instead, he urges his cousin to do as he says because God is on his side. The boy says that his path and destiny have been laid out for him, and nothing can change it. David’s faith takes aback Joab, who lets him go. Ahinoam meets up with Mychal in her chamber, telling her that even if she has not been married off today, her union with someone is still around the corner. Mychal tells her mother about David, stating that she feels safe around him. She says he prizes her as more than a “trophy.” The Queen remains unfazed, revealing the truth about David’s bastard parentage to her daughter. It is one of the main reasons why their union can never happen.

At the final presentation, Saul offers more salutations to Mirab and Jordan’s union and some more kind words dedicated to Adriel. He also provides the latter a parting gift of an important scripture of God from the palace’s vaults. Adriel is stunned by the gesture and is permitted to read the blessing aloud in front of the gathered crowd. As he begins the recitation, Saul starts seeing more visions of the Amalekite King, who tells him that Adriel wants to take the throne away from him. The whispers grow poisonous and compel Saul to stop Adriel midway through the reading. He then puts a pin on Mirab and Jordan’s marriage, stopping the union between the families and also throwing Adriel out of court under accusations of trying to usurp his throne. The claim angers the Tribe of Judah’s leader, who leaves the palace feeling slighted.

In the royal chamber, Ahinoam asks the witch what can be done to fix Saul. The latter says that the only way to heal the King is to use dark magic. As the law forbids the use of dark magic, the Queen must change the law herself. She steals her husband’s official ring in the middle of the night. Saul wakes up and wanders into the throne room under darkness. There, he runs into David, who is equally as sleepless as him. The two converse about the events of the day and how Saul has hurt his family by acting on his whims. David reminds him that they still love him and will forgive him. Saul offers the boy the chance to sit on his throne, but he rejects it because it is meant only for the Lord’s anointed. When the King leaves, he sits down on the throne, relishing the feeling.

