House of David Episode 6 Recap: Giants Awakened

In ‘Giants Awakened,’ the sixth episode of ‘House of David,’ ill omens gather on the horizon as the House of Saul faces enemies from every angle. As King Saul recedes further and further into his curse and the defenses on the border lose strength, the enemies look for chances to counterattack, none more so than King Achish. His deal with the Giants could prove to be the undoing of Israel, especially with their foreboding size and strength on the side of the Philistines. However, the young ruler faces unforeseen challenges in forging an alliance with the creatures, who have ambitions of their own. Meanwhile, David comes to terms with a harsh reality that forces him to own up to his shortcomings, even if they are not of his making. Princess Mychal is unhappy about her part in the shepherd’s decision, but she must be truthful for both their sakes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

King Achish Welcomes His New, Powerful Guests

The episode begins with a brief Biblical backstory into the forbidden union between God’s fallen angels and three beautiful daughters of men – a union that brought about the Giants. The Giants are the last of the Nephilim, a group of mysterious and powerful beings in the Bible. In the City of Gath, King Achish is visited by an elder among the Philistines who is skeptical of the reigning lord’s claims that the Giants have joined his side. Achish assures him that his claims are real, as those Giants are soon to appear at his doorstep to pledge allegiance. Moments later, they head out to be greeted by the mother of the Giants, Orpah, and her son, Goliath. King Achish tells them they will be given whatever they need, then turns to the watching elder and tells him to relay a message to all the other Philistine kings. He wants them to gather at the Valley of Eli as the time is finally right.

In the Fortress of Gibeah, David is singing soothing songs for King Saul in his bedroom. Meanwhile, Princess Mychal is agitated as she wanders around the throne room. Her sister, Mirab, intrudes on her privacy, and the two talk about the latter’s recently canceled wedding. Mirab asks Mychal about her secret meetings with David. The younger princess feels conflicted about her love for the shepherd as she saw him sitting on the throne the night before and is unsure what to make of his bastard parentage. Mirab reminds her that men will use them to realize their ambitions – a harsh and cynical viewpoint but valid in their world. In the royal bedroom, King Saul expresses his envy for David’s simple life as a shepherd and his God-given talent for music. He tells the protagonist that he must take charge of his destiny if he wants to become something or someone worthwhile.

Kazia brings Reuben to Doeg, saying that the exchange must be kept secret. Reuben tells Doeg what Samuel told King Saul the night he cursed him. Kazia listens to them in secret. Back in the City of Gath, Goliath is gifted with a bronze sword and shield crafted by Achish’s finest weaponsmith. Orpah and Achish watch the Giant use his new weapons and armor in mock combat against the King’s soldiers. As the two sit down to forge an alliance, Achish faces a dilemma because Orpah wants him to give up his throne to Goliath if he wants the Giants to ally with him. When he refuses, she walks away. In Gibeah, King Saul is alerted by Abner and the war council about troops gathering within Philistine territory. They suggest that Achish is preparing to attack. Saul wants to attack before the enemy gets the chance, but Abner is against it.

David and Mychal Lay Out Their Feelings But Accept Nothing Will Come of it

King Saul loses his temper at Abner for suggesting that a course of defense is the best option. He even has a go at Jonathan for suggesting the Giants are attacking the border villages. Saul is growing increasingly desperate to cling to his throne. David is summoned to the library by Princess Mychal. She asks him why he hid his bastard parentage after promising to be honest. He says he is scared to share these secrets as they always lead to people leaving him. Princess Mychal confesses that she loves David, but circumstances are such that they can never be together. The shepherd is upset at hearing her words. King Achish watches Goliath and Orpah leave the palace to return home. Doeg shows up at their doorstep, offering Achish another way of making his dream come true. Meanwhile, Saul’s affliction continues to grow worse as Achinoam keeps watch over him.

Achinoam’s witch decides to use a risky technique to solve Saul’s problem. However, it may have dire consequences. David leaves his room to search for Mychal but instead runs into Eliab, who is enraged that his brother is being so reckless. The latter decides to take him away from the palace, but Jonathan stops them, stating that the King will decide when David leaves. Saul’s cries suddenly echo across the palace. David and Jonathan run to his bedroom and find the witch bent over him, extracting visions from his head. She has administered a potion made from his blood. Angry, Jonathan stops the ritual in its tracks and throws the mystic out. Before leaving, the witch looks at David and says that he is “the one responsible for all of this.” She also tells Jonathan that he will never be King.

The Giants return to their cave, where Orpah tells them they must find another home to be safe. Goliath and his brothers are unhappy at having to stay hidden for so long. They preferred taking Achish’s deal. In the palace, King Saul tends to David’s fingers, which are bleeding after hours of playing for the King. As Saul removes the blood, he starts speaking about Samuel anointing a new king and even addresses David as his son Jonathan. Clearly, Saul’s mind is growing more and more muddled with each passing day. In the cave, the Giants are having a night of merriment with wine. Orpah also joins them by chugging down a full skin of drink. She then heads out to fetch some more skins from the storage. However, Doeg finds her and stabs her, announcing it as an attack from the House of Saul. Goliath rushes to his mother’s aid, where she tells him to avenge her before passing away.

David Leaves as Philistine Forces Gather on Israel’s Borders

The following morning, David leaves the palace as he sees no way for things to work out with Mychal. Princess Mirab stops him and asks him about his love for Mychal. She tries to seduce him, but he rejects her. He tells the truth about his love for Mychal but that their paths are different before leaving. Jonathan also sets off on a journey of his own. He intends to track down Samuel. Jonathan arrives at the top of Mount Sinai, where he is suddenly assaulted by visions of a battle in which both his father and him are fatally wounded. He is then attacked by Samuel, who gives up the struggle once he realizes it is Jonathan. Samuel and Jonathan discuss Saul’s reign and how God has forsaken the latter’s father. When Jonathan states that he only serves God, Samuel tells him that he has anointed another King of Israel, one whose “reign will know no end.”

Before leaving, Samuel tells Jonathan to travel through the Great Valley during his return trip to Gibeah as he senses something dark. Saul’s condition worsens as he sits in a corner of his room, seeing visions of the Amalekite King. Achinoam consoles him and tells him to drink the blood potion made by the witch. Elsewhere, a group of campers are horrified as the Giants come after them in the dark and kill them. Jesse and Avva are overjoyed to see David return from the capital. Jonathan heeds Samuel’s advice and rides through the Great Valley, where he sees a giant army mobilizing. He returns to Gibeah to relay the news, which the war council already knows. Saul enters the room and tells everyone that they must prepare to fight like they have always done. Goliath arrives at King Achish’s doorstep. The deal of allegiance is back in play with Orpah dead and needing to be avenged.

