‘House Of Guinness’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Netflix has renewed the historical drama series ‘House of Guinness’ for its second season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place in Dublin, Ireland, and Manchester, UK, starting in the first quarter of 2027. Created by Steven Knight, who returns as writer, the sophomore season has Tom Shankland and Mounia Akl returning to direct.

The Season 1 finale (Episode 8) culminates in chaos during a political rally for Arthur Guinness, running for the Conservative Party’s member of Parliament for Dublin. He is in the crosshairs of Patrick Cochrane, the Fenian Brotherhood leader. The entire Guinness family, including Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Benjamin, is on the stage with Arthur, each for his/her own motives. In the final seconds, we see Patrick take a shot at Arthur, though it is made clear that factory foreman/fixer/bodyguard Sean Rafferty comes in the way. Rafferty, however, hasn’t been in a good mood since his affair with Arthur’s wife, Olivia, came to an end. Whether the bullet hits Arthur will be revealed in Season 2 as the scene cuts to black right after the shot is fired.

The threat of the Brotherhood has not gone away either, and Arthur’s making it into the Parliament makes him their new pawn to secure Ireland’s freedom. Furthermore, Olivia and Sean Rafferty intend to be together, which means Rafferty, no matter his allegiance to the Guinness family, will plan his own moves to get what he wants. He knows where all the bodies are buried, and all it will take for him to topple the empire is to spill the secrets to the right person.

The cast of Season 2 will have Anthony Boyle as Arthur Guinness, Louis Partridge as Edward Guinness, Emily Fairn as Anne Plunket, and Fionn O’Shea as Benjamin Guinness. Joining them will be Danielle Galligan as Lady Olivia, Ann Skelly as Adelaide, and Jessica Reynolds as Christine, the family’s spouses. We can also expect James Norton as Sean Rafferty, Jack Gleeson as Byron Hedges, and Michael McElhatton as John Potter. Niamh McCormack should return as Ellen Cochrane, and so should Seamus O’Hara as Patrick Cochrane and Dervla Kirwan as Aunt Agnes. On the Fenian Brotherhood front, we will see Moe Dunford and Sam C. Wilson as New York’s Fenian Brotherhood members William Randall Roberts and Eamon Dodd, respectively.

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