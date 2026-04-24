Oprah Winfrey’s ‘Terms Of Endearment’ Starts Filming in Spain in June

Almost a decade after the news broke, a ‘Terms of Endearment’ remake is finally heading into production, with Oprah Winfrey as one of the leads. Lee Daniels will direct, based on a script by Evan Dodson. Winfrey is the only cast member revealed so far. Filming will take place in Spain starting in June this year. The original ‘Terms of Endearment’ premiered in 1983 and starred Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger as a mother-daughter duo. James L. Brooks directed it.

The plot centers on widow Aurora Greenway and her daughter, Emma, who have a strong bond. But Emma marries teacher Flap Horton against her mother’s wishes. When the marriage grows sour due to Flap’s cheating, Emma eventually leaves him and returns to her mother, who is involved with a former astronaut. Soon, Emma learns that she has terminal cancer. In the hospital, supported by Aurora, she tries to make peace with Flap and her children. We can expect Winfrey to play Aurora Greenway.

Oprah Winfrey, although she is known for ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show,’ has a fair share of movies to her name. Her performance as Sofia in Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Color Purple’ earned her Best Supporting Actress nominations at the Oscars and Golden Globes. She also received several nominations, including a BAFTA nomination, for her supporting role as Gloria Gaines, wife of White House butler Cecil Gaines (Forest Whitaker), in Lee Daniels’s biographical drama ‘The Butler,’ based on the life of White House butler Eugene Allen. Other movies she starred in include Ava DuVernay’s historical drama ‘Selma,’ based on the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches, the fantasy movie ‘A Wrinkle in Time,’ also helmed by DuVernay, and Tyler Perry’s war drama ‘The Six Triple Eight.’

Lee Daniels directorial credits include ‘Precious,’ about an illiterate pregnant teenager as she deals with the world, ‘The Deliverance,’ about an Indiana family dealing with demonic occurrences inside their house, and the biopic ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday,’ which focuses on legendary jazz/swing music singer Billie Holiday, who is targeted by the Federal Department of Narcotics.

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