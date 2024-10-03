House of Spoils Ending, Explained: Why Does The Chef Smile?

‘House of Spoils,’ the Amazon Prime horror film, drops a chef into the unappetizingly buggy world of witchcraft, setting up the perfect stage for some maddening thrills. Ariana DeBose’s character—peculiarly referred only to as The Chef in the film—quits her job as the protege of renowned Head Chef Marcello as she aspires to open her own restaurant. As a result, she partners up with Andres and moves into a remote ivy-ridden house to transform the place into a fine dining experience. However, the house’s walls—and the garden in its backyard—hold many secrets that eventually come out to haunt the Chef. Thus, ground down under the pressure of her restaurant’s upcoming opening and a ghost of the house’s past, which seems determined to foil her future, The Chef struggles to make sense of reality.

The film maintains a sense of secrecy throughout its narrative, luring viewers into witnessing the aggravating spiral of the Chef, who falls victim to the spoils left behind by a rumored Witch. Consequently, as the story progresses, unearthing more than just the past, fans are bound to find themselves intrigued by the Chef’s predicament. SPOILERS AHEAD!

House of Spoils Plot Synopsis

The story’s protagonist is a skilled chef who has been perfecting her craft under Marcello’s famed tutelage in his restaurant for seven years. Nevertheless, the time has come for her to leave the nest and open her own restaurant. The Chef’s dedication to her dreams is so earnest she even turns down Marcello’s offer to double her salary. Instead, she leaves his kitchen and drives upstate to meet with her business partner, Andres, at the rundown house where she would be opening her restaurant. At the same time, she also meets with Lucia, another young chef and the top pick for a sous. Nevertheless, before they can make any decisions about the restaurant, the Chef must impress the investors in a lunch meeting in two weeks.

Thus, the Chef begins working on the massive amount of TLC required on the house—from its fungus-infested corners to the rotting gardens out back. Simultaneously, she also needles an ideal menu to dazzle Andres and his associates. After an absurd amount of hard work, she manages to fix up the house and shape the kitchen into perfection. However, on the morning of the meeting with the investors, the Chef finds that an intrusion of roaches has made it into her dough. Worse yet, all her meal preps in the freezer have somehow dissolved into mold overnight. Although she attempts to cancel the meeting, she inevitably has to improvise a new menu through grocery store ingredients.

While the Chef’s meal remains impressive and flavorful, her selection for the menu doesn’t inspire much confidence in the investors. As such, despite the unforeseen challenges, Andres puts the blame squarely on her shoulders. Still, she manages to convince him to give her another chance, unwilling to give up on her dream. Naturally, the turn of events—paired with the Chef’s bleary outing into the woods the previous night—turns up the dial on her stress levels. The same remains evident as she begins working on a new recipe with Lucia as her second. Eventually, after consistently failing to come up with anything revolutionary, the Chef decides to taste the peperoncino she found earlier in the garden.

The single homegrown ingredient changes everything for the Chef, who rushes out into the garden to forage for its haul to discover new flavors. Furthermore, she ventures out to the abandoned cabin on the lot, where the previous owner—an older lady eerily similar to the one Chef had hallucinated earlier—stashed her supplies. The Chef ends up taking inspiration from the old lady, surrounding herself and her kitchen with the garden’s plants and herbs. As she centers her cooking around the homegrown vegetation, it isn’t long before she even begins incorporating toasted and grounded bugs in her recipes.

Miraculously, the meals that the Chef and an unwitting Lucia come up with through these unconventional ingredients remain incredibly delicious. Meanwhile, the Chef also learns more about the house’s previous owner through Alvin, a local teen. According to the town gossip, the old lady was a witch who would lure women into her coven and partake in human sacrifices. Even though the Chef rolls her eyes at the rumors, she continues to feel the old lady’s presence in the house—even encountering her spirit once. Still, despite the hurdles in her way, she manages to win over Andres with her modified menu—and looks down the barrel of her restaurant’s upcoming opening night.

House of Spoils Ending: What Happened to the Old Lady? Was She Really a Witch?

After Alvin shares horror stories of the past surrounding the old lady and her apparent witchcraft, the Chef chooses to ignore the same. However, things come into perspective after she comes across Magnus in her own kitchen. Magnus is the previous chef with whom Andres partnered to work at the same restaurant. Somewhere along the line, he had disappeared, and people believed he had gone mad. Therefore, the sight of him munching on his own hand in the Chef’s kitchen alerts the latter of an upcoming doom. She can recognize the similar patterns in her own notes and the other chef’s abandoned notebooks. Therefore, she realizes the haunted house has the potential to drive her mad in time.

For the same reason, the Chef throws away the garden’s ingredients, planning to face the prelude dinner to opening night with substitutes. The next morning, when Lucia expresses her opposition to the same idea, the other woman tears into her with acidic words. Consequently, her kitchen faces the night without a sous chef. Naturally, the stress of the same—paired with the Chef’s hallucination, which makes normal food appear rotten—leads to many issues. The night ends in a disaster, yet Andres has no choice but to go through with opening night the next day. However, the Chef finds herself in for a betrayal as she discovers the next morning that Andres is firing her as the Head Chef in favor of Lucia.

The confrontation between the Chef and Andres that follows finds them in the house’s cellar, where the former’s behavior gets more and more erratic. In turn, Andres tricks the woman and locks her up in the cellar with no way out as opening night unfolds above ground. Once trapped in the cellar, the Chef finds a narrow tunnel, where she finally finds the mysterious answers to the house and its previous owner’s history. As it turns out, when Alvin proclaimed that the old lady who lived in the house in the past was a witch, he wasn’t entirely correct. Although the old lady had witchy solutions for health-related problems, they were in the form of salves and balms rather than potions.

Furthermore, the coven everyone accused the old lady of fostering was simply a group of women whom she taught the secrets of her garden’s soil. With her abilities, the lady used to heal and cure the local women of their ailments through various herbs and fruits she grew in her garden. Although these plants had miraculous powers, the old lady’s connection to witchcraft ended there. She wasn’t an actual witch who partook in human sacrifices—or cannibalism, as the story’s beginning suggests.

Instead, the old lady was simply fostering a community of women who could trust and depend on each other. The town brandished her a witch for the same reason, choosing to turn to their prejudices rather than learn from the lady’s knowledge. As a result, soon enough, the townsfolk attacked the lady’s house, pushing her to hide in her cellar and attempt escape by mining a tunnel. Nonetheless, she ended up dying before she could escape. As such, her body remained buried underneath the property, haunting it for years to come. The Chef learns about the same when she finds herself in the same cellar, crawling up the same tunnel. Once she finds the lady’s dead body, her memories rush into the former’s head, signifying that even though the lady wasn’t a witch, she wasn’t short on magic either.

Does the Restaurant Shut Down? Does the Chef Get Fired?

While the Chef undergoes a drastic adventure of her own in the house’s cellar, the restaurant sees a similarly tumultuous night unfold at the restaurant. Lucia and the kitchen visibly struggle in the absence of the Chef and the central ingredients that initially fostered confidence from Andres and the other patrons. In fact, Marcello, the Chef’s old boss, also arrives to taste his protege’s apparent excellence, but he is let down by reality. Therefore, even without any supernatural interference, the restaurant seems to be well on its way to making opening night its only night as an establishment.

However, things take a turn when the Chef—having clawed her way out of the underground tunnel—enters the restaurant with renewed vigor. Throughout the story, she has been concerned with appealing to others, whether Andres or the investors. In doing so, she had forgotten the real joy in the craft of cooking. In fact, the only time she isn’t visibly weighed down by stress is when she’s brainstorming the menu with Lucia, allowing her creativity to fly. Nevertheless, the same was short-lived as the Chef’s desire to appeal to her contemporaries overtook her conscience.

Therefore, now that the Chef has realized even her most dogged attempts wouldn’t be appreciated by the likes of Andres—and his like-minded “fine dining” crowd—she is ready to put on an actual show. Naturally, in the wake of her newfound respect for the old lady, the show lies in the authentic love for food and flavor that exists without any invented glamor. Consequently, after the Chef asserts her presence in the restaurant, she retreats to the outdoors, where she prepares a giant bonfire. Her intention remains clear: the Chef plans to cook out in the open right in front of the underwhelming kitchen that had thrown her out.

The Chef’s actions catch many people’s attention—including Andres, who decides to help her in a last-ditch effort to save his uninspired restaurant. As such, the chefs come out to set up grills in open embers, and the kitchen cooks up an untamed, authentic meal. Andres has been obsessed with building a fine dining experience from the start. Nonetheless, his restaurant only finds actual acclaim when it succumbs to the nature that surrounds it. Consequently, in the end, the restaurant survives the opening night—but transforms into something revolutionary. Considering the instrumental part the Chef plays in this development, it remains safe to assume that she will undoubtedly be a part of whatever the restaurant’s future might look like now.

What Does the Chef’s Smile Signify?

Although the film wraps up most of its mysteries by the end, it leaves the viewers with a departing puzzle in its conclusion. In the end, the Chef cooks up her self-hunted rabbit and feeds her merry patrons. The ending shot finds her luxuriating in her newfound freedom. As the protagonist bites into a fruit—a symbol of the Old Lady’s coven—she smiles into the camera as if speaking directly to the audience. Thus, the scene is bound to raise questions. At its core, the film remains a commentary on the toxic masculinity that overpowers the culinary—and other—industries.

Whenever the Chef feels out of control, she falls back on behavior that Lucia aptly labels “Macho Posturing” so that others can take her seriously. Interestingly, Lucia, the only other prominent woman in the kitchen, is the only one who falls victim to this behavior. Inversely, the Chef is at her best when she’s interacting with the craft from a place of pure creativity, willing to dip her toes in every mystery. Nonetheless, even this method comes with syrupy pitfalls, as it stokes the fires of the Chef’s delirium under the haunted house’s spell. Even though the old lady isn’t quite as villainous as one would assume, her spirit isn’t without its faults either.

The old lady’s spirit consistently tricks the Chef into “feeding the soil” and maintaining its alluring garden to the point of driving the other woman to insanity. Likewise, it had previously driven Magnus mad when the man hadn’t been able to give into it the way the Chef could. Thus, the true answer to the craft never existed in the “wild feminine” approach. Instead, it remains somewhere between the two, signified by muddy, bloodied hands and an open flame underneath the moonlight.

The Chef’s final smile into the camera signifies the same escape from extreme binaries, conveyed through breaking the fourth wall. Additionally, it can also hold a number of other meanings—such as a sign of Chef’s cockiness at her win or persisting mania under the haunted house’s influence. Still, it presents a moment of completion, pulling the curtain down on the protagonist’s journey. Ultimately, the film leaves enough clues to ensure the exact context is open to the audience’s interpretation.

