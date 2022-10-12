How and When Did Chris “Willow” Wilson Die?

Netflix’s ‘Wild Croc Territory’ is an Australian wildlife reality series set in the Northern Territory of Australia. The show features a team of wildlife experts who work hard to keep the natural world intact. They specialize in wrangling and relocating dangerous crocodiles in a manner that would result in the least harm for both the animal and humans involved in the debacle.

One of the most prominent people in the show was none other than Chris “Willow” Wilson, whose skills and personality certainly endeared him to the viewers. Hence the news about his death certainly came as a huge shock to the viewers. For those interested in knowing more about the reality TV star and the tragedy that led to his death, here is everything we know about the same!

Who Was Chris “Willow” Wilson?

Born and raised in Northern Territory, Australia, Chris “Willow” Wilson was a member of the Civil Construction industry and also worked as a Crocodile Wrangler. Starting off as a Laborer on a civil concrete crew, Chris established himself as a valuable part of the Civil Construction Industry in the Northern Territory. With over 15 years of experience, he knew just how to make his projects successful. In fact, he was a part of several crucial projects in the region as a Civil Engineer and a Project Superintendent and had a huge hand in improving the infrastructure of the area.

Prior to his death, Chris, along with Mick Burns, served as the Director of Northern Australia Civil Pty Ltd. The company hugely benefitted from Chris’ expertise in plant and machinery in order to come up with the correct solutions for the projects that the organization had undertaken. In 2018, Chris received the Northern Territory Young Achiever Award due to his accomplishment within the Civil Construction industry.

Interestingly, ‘Wild Croc Territory’ was far from Chris’ first foray into the television industry. Some of our readers may recognize him as a regular face from the beloved shoe ‘Outback Wrangler,’ which also featured Matt Wright. The duo’s skills and daring were always a source of entertainment for the fans of the series. As for his family, Chris was happily married to his wife Danielle, and the couple had two sons, Ted and Austin, prior to Crocodile Wrangler’s demise.

How Did Chris “Willow” Wilson Die?

On February 28, 2022, 34-year-old Chris “Willow” Wilson and 28-year-old Sebastian Robinson embarked on a helicopter mission to retrieve crocodile eggs from hard-to-reach areas, with Sebastian acting as the pilot. Apart from the duo, two other crews had embarked on a similar mission. The three helicopters left Noonamah, Northern Territory, at around 7 AM and traveled over the King River for approximately 90 minutes.

When the crews reached the first staging area, Chris and Sebastian started the process of collecting eggs while the remaining two groups traveled ahead. The process involved the former going down from the helicopter while being attached to a rope and collecting the eggs. However, when he was just 30 meters below the airborne vehicle, the helicopter struck nearby trees and crashed.

The other two crews grew worried when they did not receive any communication from Chris and Sebastian, prompting one of the pilots to return and check up on them. The returning pilot saw the crashed helicopter and found Chris’ body around 40 meters from the wreckage. According to the official reports, the sling line attachment rings had not been connected to the helicopter cargo hook, which led to the main rotor blade cutting through the trunk of a tree before crashing into an upright position.

It was also found that the helicopter’s engine stopped functioning prior to its crash, but the underlying cause for the same has not been discovered as of writing. A 44-year-old man was indeed arrested in relation to the accident but was apparently not charged with anything.

Apparently, Chirs and Sebastian were discovered approximately 90 minutes after the crash had actually happened. Sebastian was rushed to the Royal Darwin Hospital in Tiwi, Northern Territory, and later air-lifted to Brisbane, Australia. While Sebastian was able to recover from the accident, Chris passed away from the same. His death left a huge hole in the heart of his loved ones, especially his wife, Danielle, and sons Ted and Austin, who were 4 and 1, respectively, at the time of the tragedy.

Matt Wright, Chris’ co-star and close friend was also deeply affected by the news of Chris’ death and mourned the loss deeply. For Chris’ service, his family requested that well-wishers should donate to NT Starlight Foundation in lieu of sending flowers. The attendees were also asked to don their favorite cowboy hat in honor of the man. We wish Chris’ loved ones the best in their life and hope that the legacy that he built continues to inspire people in the future.

