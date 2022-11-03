How Did Bodybuilder Kay Baxter Die?

On Valentine’s Day in 1995, Sally McNeil, an amateur bodybuilder, shot and killed her bodybuilder husband, Ray McNeil. Apart from exploring the case, Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ also delves into Sally’s early life and how she made a living at one point. Sally came across Bill Wick, who suggested she make wrestling videos. On the show, Bill mentioned getting the idea after he married Kay Baxter, one of the earliest female bodybuilders. So, if you’re curious to find out more about her, we’ve got you covered.

Who Was Kay Baxter?

Kay Baxter was born in October 1945 in Monroe County, Ohio. She studied at Kent State University in Ohio and was a collegiate gymnast there. She started a competitive career in bodybuilding in 1979, and while her career was short-lived, she went down in history as one of the most popular and influential competitors ahead of her time. Kay competed in various competitions between 1979 and 1986 before taking her career in a different direction.

Joe Weider, the founder of Weider Health & Fitness, said of Kay, “She was well-known because she was one of the first female bodybuilders. She was a pioneer, and she had many fans. Whenever her picture was in one of our magazines, she got many, many letters.” Kay finished fourth in the NPC Nationals and the NPC USA championships in 1980, later competing in four Ms. Olympia events between 1982 and 1985.

However, Kay didn’t win any titles and kept placing low in Ms. Olympia events because, at the time, she had a muscular physique that was too well-developed for the judges’ liking. But that didn’t deter her popularity among the general public. She won the annual poll for The Best Woman Bodybuilder in the World from 1979 to 1982, held by Women’s Physique Publication. Regarding her love for muscle building, Kay said, “Someone had to stick their neck out for the cause of muscular women, and I’ve got no regrets about that…not one.”

How Did Kay Baxter Die?

Kay stopped competing after 1986 and began pursuing a career in acting. Furthermore, she had seen success as a fitness trainer with celebrity clients. But on May 16, 1988, the 42-year-old died in a car crash on Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, California, after her car crashed. It was reported that Kay was with 23-year-old Neil Axe in her car on the wrong side of the road. The vehicle flipped when Kay tried to avoid hitting an oncoming motorcycle. Neil survived, but she didn’t make it.

In the aftermath, many fondly remembered Kay as a pioneer in female bodybuilding. Bill Dobbins, a fitness writer, said, “Unfortunately, she was ahead of her time and didn’t get the recognition she deserved in terms of winning contests. She really pointed the way to what female bodybuilding was going to become.” At the time of her death, Kay had just finished filming for a martial-arts movie where she played the lead.

