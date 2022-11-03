Where is Bodybuilder Paul Dillett Now?

Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ is a three-part docuseries that focuses on the story behind how bodybuilder Ray McNeil was killed by his wife, Sally McNeil. The show also delves into Ray and Sally’s beginnings in bodybuilding competitions and mentions Paul Dillett, who was part of one of the amateur events Ray took part in at one point before turning pro. Paul had tremendous success in the bodybuilding circuit, garnering the nickname “Freaken-stein” for his abilities. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Paul Dillett?

Paul Dillett was born in Montreal, Canada. His father was French, while his mother was Jamaican. Paul was into sports and physical activities from a young age, and his parents encouraged him to participate. Initially, he played in the Canadian Football League before gaining an interest in bodybuilding. Later, Paul talked about how his interest in wrestling helped him delve into weight training and bodybuilding.

After being inspired by bodybuilders like Lou Ferrigno, Gary Strydom, and Tom Platz, Paul worked hard to leave his own mark on the bodybuilding world. He said in May 2003, “I could not wait to meet Gary Strydom. I idolized the guy. I love his delts. The reason my delts are the way there are is because I have always wanted to have delts like Gary Strydom.” Paul noticed the quick changes in his body and then participated in the North American Championships in 1991, finishing as the runner-up in the heavyweight division.

Paul won that competition the following year and received his pro card, paving the way for even more success. In 1993, he participated in the Arnold Classic, finishing fourth. In the same year, Paul finished sixth in the Mr. Olympia event. But during the Arnold Classic the following year, he suffered muscle cramps while trying to perform a pose on stage. It happened because he was too dehydrated. While Paul felt better and went on stage about 25 minutes later, he had the same thing happen to him again.

At that time, the paramedics had difficulty inserting the IV needle into Paul’s body because they couldn’t find a vein. In an interview from 2021, he talked about coming close to death. Paul said, “I didn’t even know that I was gone; I just know I felt like I was in an open space, and it looked blue.” He remembered seeing his dog and added, “I kept calling her name to come to me, but she wouldn’t come to me, and I wouldn’t go to her.”

Where is Paul Dillett Today?

Paul fully recovered from that incident, taking a one-year hiatus before competing at the Arnold Classic in 1996. He finished in third place at that event. Over the next decade, Paul placed highly in several shows, even winning the 1999 Night of Champions. While the last time he participated in a competition was in 2006, he officially retired in 2012. After that, Paul turned his attention to becoming an entrepreneur.

Apart from opening personal training businesses, Paul founded the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. He is currently the President and CEO of the WBFF and, upon its inception, said that it primarily aimed to promote Canadian bodybuilders and provide them with a platform. Paul added in 2007, “Instead of being the star, I want to be the starmaker. I am trying to give something back; I am starting my own organization.”

WBFF conducts live entertainment events worldwide in modeling, beauty, fitness, fashion, and luxury. With this organization, Paul hoped to promote health and fitness and provide people with a platform so they could pursue a professional career within the industry. He is currently based out of Toronto, Canada, but regularly travels to the USA and the UK for work. On the personal front, Paul is married to Allison Dillett, who serves as the Vice President of WBFF. They have two daughters, Brianna and Makayla, who are dancers and models.

