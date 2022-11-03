Where is Ex-Miss Olympia Lenda Murray Now?

Bodybuilder Ray McNeil’s murder on Valentine’s Day, 1995, is explored on Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally.’ He was killed by his wife, Sally McNeil, an amateur bodybuilder herself. Apart from the circumstances surrounding the murder, the docuseries highlights the history of female bodybuilding, and the viewers are introduced to eight-time Ms. Olympia winner Lenda Murray. She is considered one of the most famous bodybuilders of all time and has significantly influenced the community. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Lenda Murray?

Lenda Murray was born in Detroit, Michigan, in February 1962. She was a gifted athlete right from the beginning, being a sprinter and cheerleader in high school. After that, Lenda went to Western Michigan University, where she studied political science and cheerled. Then, she was briefly the cheerleader for the Michigan Panthers, a football team of the now-defunct United States Football League.

Lenda wanted to be the cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys and made it to the final 45 women before training camp. At the time, the coach suggested she lose some weight. Lenda said, “I joined a hardcore gym with the goal of losing 5 pounds. But really, I was trying to lose my “athletic” look. I just didn’t know that yet.” Around that time, her best friend had started competitive bodybuilding.

The best friend’s coach, Ron Love, told Lenda that she would do well in bodybuilding, adding, “You have these wonderful shoulders, small waist. You have the quadriceps. You’re trying to be something that your body doesn’t want. Your gift is bodybuilding.” So, Lenda decided to switch to lifting weights and bodybuilding. She said, “It was something that I never thought about, never knew anything about. But they said I was a natural.”

Lenda then participated in amateur bodybuilding events in 1985, quickly making a name for herself over the next few years. She won the Ms. Eastern Michigan title in 1985, later bagging the Michigan State Championship and the Great Lakes Championship in 1988. Lenda earned her professional card after winning the 1989 IFBB North American Championships, and she would go on to have an incredibly successful career in the sport.

Lenda later said, “Through bodybuilding, I’ve learned to think outside of the box. It’s given me a strong foundation to stand upon. No one decides what I should look like or what I can or cannot do. Today, I’m not just strong physically, but mentally.” After winning her first Ms. Olympia title in 1990, she took it home five consecutive times before losing it to Kim Chizevsky-Nicholls in 1996. Lenda then stepped away from the sport for a few years but returned to win the title an astonishing two more times in 2002 and 2003. The success led her to be featured in publications like Sports Illustrated and Vanity Fair, among others.

Where is Lenda Murray Today?

Lenda permanently retired in 2004 after finishing second in the Ms. Olympia competition. But she has kept herself busy since then. Lenda has continued as a fitness and conditioning expert for the past three decades; as of 2019, she has been doing one-on-one consultations but has stopped training clients. Apart from that, Lenda is still involved with the sport, serving as a promoter for National Physique Committee’s amateur fitness events and the IFBB Pro League, in addition to commentating on ‘Femme Flex Friday.’

Lenda has been inducted into the National Fitness Hall of Fame and owns and operates three bodybuilding shows: Savannah Pro AM, Norfolk Pro AM, and the Detroit Classic. The grandmother resides in Los Angeles County, California, and has continued to stay fit. In 2019, she talked about how meditation helped her in her life and how it has been inspirational and motivational. Finally, Lenda founded Crystal Planet Nutrition, which provides organic and non-GMO products for energy, anxiety relief, and endurance.

