Ray McNeil Murder: How Did He Die? Who Killed Him?

On Valentine’s Day in 1995, a married couple’s escalating argument ended fatally after shotgun blasts rang out in an apartment in Oceanside, California. Netflix’s three-part docuseries ‘Killer Sally’ delves into everything that led to Ray McNeil’s murder and the trial that followed. While the prosecution believed it was cold-blooded murder, the killer’s lawyer stated it was self-defense. So, if you’re wondering what happened in this case, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Ray McNeil Die?

Ray McNeil was born in North Carolina and was raised by his aunt there. According to the show, he grew up in poverty and eventually enlisted with the US Marines. He met Sally Lowden, a fellow Marine, in 1987, and the two married after a few months of dating. Both were bodybuilders, and by the time of the incident, Ray had received his pro card and was days away from participating in an event in Miami, Florida. They lived in Oceanside with Sally’s two children from a previous marriage, Shantina and John.

At around 10:40 PM on February 14, 1995, the authorities were called to the McNeils’ apartment. They found Ray on his hands and knees, profusely bleeding. The 29-year-old suffered shotgun wounds to his abdomen and face, leaving a large hole in his torso and shattering his upper jaw. Ray was rushed to the hospital but died soon after, making it a murder investigation. An autopsy revealed that Ray had five kinds of steroids in his body at the time. While the authorities knew who shot him, it became a question of finding out why it happened.

Who Killed Ray McNeil?

The investigation revealed that Ray had gone out in the evening to buy some chicken. While that store closed at 8:30 PM, he wasn’t home until closer to 10:30 PM. When Ray came home late, an argument ensued between the two. Sally learned he had gone to another store to get a more expensive chicken. At the time, she also suspected him of cheating on her and criticized him for not looking good enough to do well in the upcoming bodybuilding event.

Sally told the authorities that Ray got physical with her, pushing her to the floor and then choking her. She claimed to have gotten away and went to the bedroom where there was a shotgun. Sally told the police that she had taken two shells; she loaded one and then headed out. Ray was in the kitchen, cooking the chicken, when she fired once. Sally claimed that Ray came towards her, leading her to load the second shell and shoot him again.

Then, Sally handed the gun over to a neighbor and called 911. In the call, Ray was heard asking why she shot him, and Sally said, “I told you that I wasn’t taking your s–t anymore.” After the authorities arrived, she told them that Ray had choked her. But Ray, who was still alive at the time, denied it. The police later learned that the relationship was fraught with violence. Ray had multiple affairs throughout their marriage, and their arguments often got physical.

The prosecution claimed that Sally killed Ray for the insurance money and knew he was about to leave her. They presented evidence of Sally’s aggression and a pattern of violence. In 1990, she was arrested for pointing a gun at her ex-husband. A few days later, after a fight with Ray, she dropped a weight on his car from the balcony. In another incident, Sally attacked a woman at a bodybuilding competition after suspecting she had an affair with Ray.

Then, in 1993, Sally assaulted a bouncer at a bar in Pennsylvania and later threatened to kill the police officers called onto the scene. Furthermore, an expert for the prosecution testified that the fingernail marks on her neck were possibly self-inflicted because Ray’s nails were too short and didn’t have her DNA underneath them. The state contended that the shooting was not in self-defense because an expended shotgun shell was found in the bedroom. This led to the prosecution claiming that Sally returned to the bedroom to reload after shooting Ray once. However, she had initially claimed that she never entered the bedroom after the first time.

The defense stated that Sally was a battered woman who acted the way she did because she feared for her life. Her lawyer said she had suffered several beatings and rapes over the years and similar physical abuse as a child and during her first marriage. Shantina, a young girl at the time, testified that she heard her mother being choked by Ray the night before the shooting. In the end, the jury sided with the prosecution, finding Sally guilty of murder and handing down a lengthy sentence.

