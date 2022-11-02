Where is Sally McNeil Now? Killer Sally Update

After Ray McNeil was shot at an apartment in Oceanside, California, the authorities arrested his wife, Sally McNeil. While she admitted to the shooting and was the one who called 911, the investigation revolved around why the shooting happened and whether it was in self-defense. Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ focuses on the case and features Sally’s interview; she provides her side of the story. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?

Who is Sally McNeil?

Sally McNeil was born in 1960 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Her mother remarried when Sally was about three years old, and the young girl didn’t have a great relationship with her stepfather. As per the show, her biological father was an alcoholic and abused her mother. Court records indicated that even Sally had been beaten during her childhood. She eventually went to college but had to drop out because she didn’t have enough money to pay for tuition. After that, Sally joined the Marines.

By the time she met Ray, a Marine, in 1987, Sally was the mother of a daughter and a son, Shantina and John, from a previous marriage to Anthony Lowden, but that marriage was also abusive. She had also started bodybuilding while in the Marine corps. Sally participated in many amateur competitions, even winning the Armed Forced bodybuilding competition in 1990 and placing highly in other events. However, her poor military record resulted in her demotion.

After that, Sally made money through wrestling tapes and “muscle worship,” where men would pay to wrestle with her. While Ray turned pro, Sally was the breadwinner in the family after their marriage. They lived in Oceanside along with Sally’s two kids. But the relationship was filled with violent incidents, and Sally claimed that Ray punched her on the third day of their marriage. Over the course of the next few years, his alleged attacks ended in broken bones, bruises, and black eyes for Sally.

All of it culminated on Valentine’s Day in 1995 when Sally shot Ray twice with a shotgun after she claimed that he attacked her. Ray later died at the hospital, and Sally said she shot him in self-defense. But the prosecution believed it was a cold-blooded murder and said that Sally had displayed a pattern of aggressiveness over the years. There were several incidents in 1990, including when she beat a woman spectator at a bodybuilding competition because she suspected that the woman slept with Ray. This resulted in Sally being banned from such competitions for a year.

There was also evidence of Sally being in fights with Ray and, in other instances, attacking police officers and bouncers. Both Sally and Ray had been using steroids at the time of the shooting; the former tested positive for one steroid while Ray had five in his system. Aggression and outbursts of anger have long been attributed to the usage of steroids. The prosecution said that Sally killed Ray because he was planning to leave her and that she wanted the life insurance money.

Furthermore, experts for the state suggested that Sally’s version of the events didn’t align with the evidence at the scene. On the other hand, the defense stated that Sally suffered years of abuse throughout her life, and an expert diagnosed her with Battered Woman Syndrome. This meant that she might have been quite sensitive to anything she perceived as dangerous.

Where is Sally McNeil Today?

Despite claiming self-defense, Sally was convicted of second-degree murder with a firearm enhancement in 1996. She was sentenced to a total of 19 years to life in prison. While her conviction was overturned, it was reinstated in May 2004. Sally served about 25 years before being released on parole in the summer of 2020. As per the show, she initially lived at the Veterans Transition Center in California and then worked at a warehouse. Since then, it appears that Sally has been enjoying her freedom.

Sally reconnected with her daughter and son and is a loving grandmother. Apart from that, she attended support groups at the VTC and, in the process, met Norfleet Stewart. They began dating and eventually got married. Sally has since learned to use social media and has been active on Facebook. While her social media indicates that she lives in Hephzibah, Georgia, she also spends time in Santa Cruz, California. It seems that she has a new house now and has set up a garden project.

