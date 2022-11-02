Where is Sally McNeil’s Daugther Shantina Now?

Sally McNeil was arrested on Valentine’s Day in 1995 after admitting to shooting her then-husband, Ray McNeil. At the time, Sally’s children from a previous marriage, Shantina and John, were in the house. Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ is a three-part docuseries that focuses on the case and the trial that followed. It also features an interview with Shantina, who shared what she went through and how she dealt with the ordeal. So, let’s find out more about her then, shall we?



Who is Sally McNeil’s Daughter Shantina?

Shantina was 11 years old when the incident occurred in 1995. She was born to Sally and Anthony Lowden. But by 1987, Sally moved to California and had filed for divorce from Anthony. On the show, Shantina said that her biological father wasn’t really around when they were growing up, and she began seeing Ray as her dad. She stated that her mother was very much in love with Ray and that he was a charismatic man.

However, Shantina also remembered that Ray’s personality often flipped, and because of her parents’ steroid use, they argued a lot. On the show, Shantina mentioned how Ray was physically abusive toward Sally and remembered him breaking Sally’s nose in one such attack. Over time, Shantina urged her mother to leave, but she didn’t, leading the young girl to feel like Sally chose Ray over her children.

On the night of the incident, Shantina remembered her parents arguing after Ray came home, and she went to her room. But soon after, Shantina heard her mother being choked, and she later testified hearing a “gurgling” sound. After hearing a loud noise, Shantina stated that she ran out of the room and then saw Sally shoot Ray for what was the second time. After that, Sally was arrested, and the kids were sent to a group home, later being raised by Sally’s parents.

Where is Sally McNeil’s Daughter Shantina Today?

On the show, Shantina mentioned that she felt her mother’s lawyer could have done more when it came to questioning her on the stand. She was about 12 years old at the time. Eventually, Sally was found guilty and sentenced to a lengthy prison term. In the years that followed, Shantina remembered her grandmother being very loving as she raised her and her brother. She got a degree in electrical and electronic engineering, and she served with the US Army for more than 16 years, doing tours of Iraq and Afghanistan.

After that, Shantina worked for an aerospace and defense technology company as a radio frequency engineer for two years. Currently, she is employed as an IT network administrator for the Defense Logistics Agency. On the show, Shantina talked about having PTSD because of her tours and an abusive relationship. She is doing much better now and lives in Grovetown, Georgia. Shantina is committed to raising her son and is part of a motorcycle club.

Read More: Where is Sally McNeil’s Son John Now?