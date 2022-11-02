Where is Sally McNeil’s Son John Now?

Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ is a three-part docuseries that delves into the case of Sally McNeil’s killing of her then-husband, Ray McNeil, on Valentine’s Day in 1995. The show chronicles how Sally’s relationship with Ray progressed over time and what ultimately led to the fateful incident. When it happened, John, Sally’s son from a previous marriage, was in the house along with his sister, Shantina. On the show, he shared his side of the story. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Sally McNeil’s Son John?

John is Shantina’s younger brother, and he was around nine years old when Ray was shot in 1995. When he was younger, John remembered how everyone would stare at his family because they looked different. While things seemed to be okay at the beginning, Ray’s violent side soon came out and made life difficult for the children. John stated on the show that Ray physically abused him, especially when his mother was not around.

John recounted one such incident from when he was in kindergarten. Upon telling Ray that he got in trouble at school, John claimed that Ray beat him with a belt. Furthermore, John stated that when he or Shantina did something wrong, Ray would take them both to a room and spank one of them while the other watched. John added, “I remember how tortuous it used to be to have to sit there and watch him abuse my sister and to know that I was next.”

As per the show, Sally had planned to take the kids, leave Ray, and move to Allentown, where she was born. However, that never happened because of what transpired on February 14, 1995. On that night, John remembered waking up due to his sister’s screams, and he later saw Ray on the floor after Sally shot him. The ensuing investigation had the prosecution focus on Sally’s aggressive tendencies, and in the end, a jury found her guilty of second-degree murder.

Where is Sally McNeil’s Son John Today?

John was raised by his maternal grandparents and joined the military after that. While he had some correspondence with Sally, he stopped talking to her for a while, and on the show, John wished he could have been there for her more. John further mentioned dealing with PTSD due to his five combat tours to Afghanistan, resulting in him getting addicted to drugs. John talked about having a wife but said he regretted not being good to her. He has since kept a low profile and seems focused on raising his son. As per the show, John received treatment for drug and alcohol addiction. He lives in Texas and speaks to his mother regularly, in addition to having a good relationship with Shantina and her son.

Read More: Where is DJ Jeffers Now?