Where is Ray McNeil’s Friend DJ Jeffers Now?

Netflix’s ‘Killer Sally’ chronicles how Ray McNeil, a pro bodybuilder, was shot at his Oceanside, California, apartment on February 14, 1995, but his wife, Sally McNeil. The show features interviews with people close to the case and aims to provide insight into what led to the murder. Dwayne “DJ” Jeffers, Ray’s best friend, is also featured, and he shines a light on Ray and Sally’s relationship. So, if you’re curious to find out more about him, here’s what we know.

Who is DJ Jeffers?

Dwayne “DJ” Jeffers first met Ray at the gym; he introduced DJ to the bodybuilding world. He remembered Ray as a kind and loving man and said that most would describe him as a gentle giant. However, DJ also stated that his friend was quick to anger, and one had to be careful about how one approached him. During their time in California, DJ and Ray often worked as bouncers at clubs, and the former talked about one horrifying incident on the show.

DJ stated that Ray had been in an altercation with another man at one point and ended up sticking his thumbs through that person’s eyes. According to DJ, the police never arrested Ray because they knew him, but that man went blind. Shantina, Sally’s daughter, talked about the same incident on the show; she remembered seeing Ray coming home covered in blood once and how he told her he had to do what he did because the others were trying to kill him.

While DJ admitted that Ray was violent at times, he maintained that he never saw him do anything physical to Sally. On the other hand, DJ claimed that Sally once pushed Ray back and, in another instance, beat up their mailman because he had said something about her children, John and Shantina. However, Sally told the police that Ray was physically abusive throughout their marriage and had often beaten and choked her, leaving her with injuries.

Furthermore, DJ talked on the show about how Ray had been dating another woman at the time and planned to leave Sally for her. According to him, Ray planned to spend Valentine’s Day in 1995 with the other woman, not Sally. When Ray told DJ he would tell Sally about ending the relationship, the latter warned him about the shotgun in the house, saying she might shoot him. But DJ stated that Ray just laughed it off.

Where is DJ Jeffers Today?

On the show, DJ mentioned being at the McNeil home before the murder. He said that Ray asked him to meet there. However, Ray wasn’t there when DJ arrived sometime after 9 PM. While he waited with Sally, he remembered her acting a little different and wanting him not to leave. However, DJ left for dinner and returned to a chaotic scene with the police and learned that Sally had shot Ray.

In the aftermath, DJ blamed himself for a while because he didn’t stay. He believed that Sally and DJ should have just split up because their relationship was toxic. Since then, DJ has maintained a low profile and, from what we can tell, lives in Las Vegas, Nevada. He has been married to Melanie Jeffers since 1992. DJ studied at the University of Southern California and later worked at an exotic car dealership. However, it’s unclear what he currently does.

Read More: How Did Ray McNeil Die?