Where is Sally’s Friend Peggy Hook Now?

Netflix’s three-part docuseries titled ‘Killer Sally’ explores Ray McNeil’s murder on Valentine’s Day, 1995. He was shot by his then-wife, Sally McNeil, who claimed it was in self-defense because Ray had attacked and choked her in what was alleged to be a pattern in their relationship. During the trial, Sally’s defense claimed she was a battered woman, and her friend, Peggy Hook, testified to the alleged abuse. So, let’s find out more about Sally then, shall we?

Who is Peggy Hook?

At the time of the incident, Sally lived with Ray and her two children from a previous relationship, John and Shantina, in Oceanside, California. She was good friends with Peggy Hook, and they often hung out together. During the investigation into Ray’s murder, Sally told the police that he was physically and sexually abusive. She claimed that Ray hit her multiple times, leaving her with black eyes and broken bones. On the show, Sally added that he forcefully had sex with her.

Peggy mentioned that Sally never discussed the abuse with anyone and chose to keep things to herself. But she did confide in Peggy after the friend saw her with bruises, broken bones, and in one instance, her arm in a cast. On the show, she talked about asking Sally to leave Ray and get out of the abusive relationship. However, Sally seemed to be utterly in love with him, saying when Ray was nice, he was really good to her.

But things came to a head on the night of February 14, 1995, after Ray came home late. Sally claimed that after an argument, he started attacking her, leading her to head to the bedroom and get the shotgun. After Sally shot him once, she stated that Ray came after her, causing her to shoot him in the face. Ray died at the hospital sometime later while Sally was taken into police custody.

Where is Peggy Hook Today?

On the show, Peggy said that Sally visited her after posting bail. During that time, she told her friend that she had no choice. Peggy remembered Sally saying that Ray knew she was going for the shotgun, but that didn’t stop him from coming after her. At the time, the mother of two felt like she had to choose to keep herself and her children safe by shooting him. Peggy testified regarding the physical abuse at Sally’s trial, but the proceedings ended with a guilty verdict in 1996. From what we can tell, Peggy lives in Cambridge City, Indiana, and is probably enjoying her retirement. It does seem like she and Sally reconnected since the latter is friends with Peggy’s son, who lives in California.

