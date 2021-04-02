‘White Boy’ is a true-crime documentary that details the remarkable story of Richard “White Boy Rick” Wershe Jr. who was an FBI informant and an alleged drug kingpin in the 1980s. Director Shawn Rech does a brilliant job of giving the viewers a comprehensive look at the factors that led to Richard’s eventual arrest. It also introduces us to the main figures within the Detroit drug scene and law enforcement at the time. Naturally, Gil Hill, who was a prominent political figure who started his career as a police officer with the Detroit PD, was mentioned as well. If you’re curious to know what’s happened to Gil Hill since then, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Gil Hill?

Gilbert Roland Hill was born in Alabama in 1931. As a teenager, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Detroit in the early 1950s, a city he would return to later. After a few odd jobs, he started working for the Wayne County Department before eventually joining the Detroit PD in 1959. This is where his career took off.

He was involved with a number of high-profile homicide cases during his tenure over there, including being one of the few police officers from around the country to be picked to work on the Atlanta Child Murders. The case brought him national attention and he was also dubbed as a “Super Cop” by the media at the time. By 1982, he was heading the Homicide Division in Detroit.

Not just this, more fame came his way when he played the role of Eddie Murphy’s foul-mouthed boss in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, playing the role in three films in total. Back in Detroit, Gil had quit the police force in 1989 following his reassignment to the patrol division owing to the increasing crime rates in Detroit at the time.

He then chose to foray into politics and was elected to the Detroit City Council, eventually becoming its president in 1997. He even campaigned to be elected as the Mayor of Detroit in 2001 but was ultimately unsuccessful. While Gil was a well-known figure in Detroit at the time, both his tenure as the head of the Homicide Division and his political career were mired in controversy.

Chief among them was his connection to Cathy Volsan, the mayor’s niece and Johnny Curry’s wife. It has been reported that they were extremely close and as a result, Gil was investigated by the FBI. A major part of that was to do with the killing of Damion Lucas, a 13-year-old boy who was killed in 1985 in a drive-by shooting of his uncle’s house. It was reported that Leon Lucas, a member of the Curry organization, was at loggerheads with them at the time and was the intended target. In fact, Richard had told the FBI that a few days after the killing, he was in a car with Johnny while he was talking to Gil over the phone regarding accepting a bribe in order to point the investigation away from their organization.

Cathy Volsan had also testified that Gil had tipped her and Johnny off about them being under surveillance by the FBI. While these allegations were made against Gil, no charges were ever brought and he had denied all the claims, calling the investigation a “witch hunt”.

How Did Gil Hill Die?

Gill Hill died after a lengthy battle with respiratory issues in February 2016 at the age of 84. He had been in the hospital for two weeks prior to his death with his condition worsening. He had been married to Delores Hooks from 1955 until her passing in 2015. They had three children together: two sons and a daughter. In 2019, a portrait of Gil was unveiled at the Detroit City Hall as per tradition for former presidents of the City Council.

