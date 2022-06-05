How Did Madison Escape From the Burning Stadium? Will Kim Dickens Return in FTWD Season 8?

The seventh season finale of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ offers astounding developments concerning the future of the survivors. Morgan arrives in a radiation-free region in Louisiana with Baby Mo and realizes that PADRE is indeed real. But the most shocking part of the episode has to be Kim Dickens’ return as Madison Clark.

Although Morgan, Alicia, Victor, and other survivors believe that Madison died at the baseball stadium, she saves Morgan from a group of masked men who try to kill him. As Madison plays an integral role in the episode, one must be eager to know about her survival from the burning stadium and the character’s future in the show. On that note, let us share what we know! SPOILERS AHEAD.

How Did Madison Escape From the Burning Stadium?

In the eighth episode of the fourth season, Madison draws an enormous herd of walkers into a baseball stadium to save Alicia, Nick, Strand, and Luciana. Her belief that the strong walls of the stadium would keep the dead inside turns out to be true. Upon ensuring her children’s safety, she plans to escape through the tunnels, only to realize that they are blocked. For the safety of others, she throws a flare at the feet of the grease-drenched walkers. Alicia and others believe that Madison has sacrificed her life for them. Madison’s appearance in the season 7 finale shows that she has escaped from the stadium.

Even though Madison refrains from revealing how she managed to escape, people from PADRE must have played a part in her survival since she ends up in the secret community after her escape. The lack of any known secret exits in the stadium further indicates that she has received external help. Considering PADRE’s resources, members of the community may have rescued her using a helicopter. When Madison first arrives at PADRE, she doesn’t have any burns, indicating that she has managed to stay away from fire till she received help.

Although Madison’s lungs get affected due to the smoke, the lack of any other concerns shows that she has got rescued from the stadium soon after starting the fire. Members of PADRE may have saved Madison upon seeing her resilience and courage. Considering that PADRE must have been recruiting collectors to steal children for their civilization, Madison’s display of bravery may have impressed them to save her.

Kim Dicken’s return to the show as Madison after a long break must have made fans of the show curious about the nature of her reappearance. Is it a cameo or will Kim Dickens be a part of the show in the upcoming season? Let’s find out!

Will Kim Dickens Return in Fear the Walking Dead Season 8?

Yes, Kim Dickens will return in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 8. In December 2021, AMC confirmed the renewal of the show for the eighth installment and Kim Dickens’ participation in the season as part of the main cast. Thus, we will see the actress in a regular capacity in season 8 after the brief appearance in season 7. “She [Madison] will not appear in just a flash. When she appears, it is going to be in a major, significant way. It will not just be a cameo. I promise you that,” co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss confirmed to Insider.

According to Chambliss, Madison’s storyline is an integral part of the show moving forward. “A large part of her [Madison’s] return is asking the questions: What has that journey been about? Where does that leave her as a character? How does that shape her going forward and how does that shape the show going forward? It’s gonna provide a really big signpost for where the show is going forward,” he added to Insider. Considering the end of the seventh season, we can expect Madison to team up with Morgan and her former comrades, including Daniel and Morgan, to fight the authorities of PADRE.

