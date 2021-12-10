How Many Kids Does Peter Nygard Have? Where Are They Now?

In the past couple of years, fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been arrested and charged with several federal counts of sex trafficking and racketeering. Therefore, with the dozens of claims that have come to light, a lot of the focus has also shifted to his children, especially since a few either accused him or allegedly worked beside him. So now that ‘Dateline NBC: The Secrets of Nygard Cay’ is exploring his tale in detail to reveal the most disturbing aspects, let’s find out more about his entire brood, shall we?

How Many Kids Does Peter Nygard Have?

Although The New York Times has reported that Peter J. Nygard has “fathered at least 10 children with eight women,” it seems as though the number is actually seven from four women. From what we can tell, he had his eldest three with his then-longtime girlfriend Patricia Bickle, whereas his fourth came from his involvement with former airline flight attendant Kaarina Pakka. They are Bianca Nygard, Alia Nygard, Kai Bickle Nygard, and Mika Nygard, respectively. Scarlet Nygard was born to the executive and Polish-born Angelica Szczepaniak, and his son Jessar and daughter Xar are from other unknown relationship(s).

With that said, we should mention that a few of Peter’s children have turned against him. Not only is Kai Bickle working behind the scenes with the FBI to ensure the entrepreneur’s conviction, but two more out of his four sons have also filed a lawsuit against him. The former’s decision to help the authorities stemmed from a 2019 incident where he claimed he saw his father try to molest the 8-year-old daughter of Peter’s partner. As for the latter, the two brothers allege that Peter set them up to be raped by one of his girlfriends, a “known sex worker,” when they were just teens.

According to the lawsuit, the two incidents supposedly transpired 14 years apart by the same women; in 2004, when the victim (John Doe #2) was 15, and in 2018, when the victim (John Doe #1) was 14. They do not wish to be named, yet John Doe #2 did speak to CBC News and admitted that the incident left him uncertain. “Hopefully, my experience will help other people be able to speak the truth about what’s happened to them,” he said. “We need to talk about [sexual assaults].” As of writing, they are only requesting unspecified damages for the ordeal and a jury trial.

Where Are Peter Nygard’s Kids Now?

Before delving into the whereabouts of Peter Nygard’s seven children, it’s important to state that supermodel Beverly Peele has also accused the disgraced tycoon of exploiting her, which resulted in the birth of Trey Peele. Peter used to pay child support and was purportedly interested in Trey’s life like he was one of his own, but the designer has since denied any wrongdoing in this matter (and in all others). In fact, concerning the legal case his two sons have filed, Peter’s lawyers have merely dismissed them as lies. No allegations have been proven in the court of law just yet.

Coming to Peter’s children, as per the last reports, Bianca Nygard resides in the Bahamas with her husband and children, where she’s involved in the family apparel business. Alia Nygard Daneault, a married mother of 3 boys, was also a part of the business, but she’s a native of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. The youngest of the three siblings, 39-year-old Kai Bickle Nygard, graduated with a business degree from the University of Seattle and still seems to live in the Washington area.

We couldn’t find any information on Mika Nygard, making it evident that he prefers to lead his life away from the spotlight. Jessar Nygard, on the other hand, appears to be a producer and action sports athlete based around Los Angeles County, California. As for the youngest of Peter Nygard’s children, daughters Scarlet and Xar Nygard also keep their distance from prying eyes.

Read More: Where is Trey Peele Now?