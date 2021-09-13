How to Apply for Help! I Wrecked My House? What is the Application Process?

If you are a fan of HGTV, house renovations and the concept of DIYs may not be new to you. However, if there’s one thing we have learned from the network through the years, it’s that when these two aspects are combined without professional help, a project will either have an incredible transformation or end up in a worse place than before. The latter is where Jasmine Roth and ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ comes into play. After all, on the show, the experienced builder helps rescue the dream homes of the owners whose DIY designs have gone awry. Now, let’s find out how you can apply for the same, shall we?

How to Apply for Help! I Wrecked My House?

Jasmine Roth is a California-based professional designer and builder who has been remodeling basic residences into custom dream homes for years now, as seen on ‘Hidden Potential’ before ‘Help! I Wrecked My House.’ She graduated with a degree in Business, Entrepreneurship, and New Venture Management from Northeastern University in Boston and later relocated to California to pursue a career in corporate consulting. Soon after, Jasmine became the owner and founder of Built Custom Homes, a company that designs a dwelling as per the exact requirements of the individuals who will live there.

With that, although the renovation and building specialist got to work with many different people over the years, the one thing she kept noticing over and over was that several of them asked for help only after their DIYs had gone wrong. Moreover, Jasmine had been receiving numerous e-mails delineating DIY disasters – so was HGTV – which made it clear that a lot of people found themselves in this position no matter their skill level. Thus, they combined forces and decided to develop a show out of it so that Jasmine could assist the homeowners while also offering advice to others working on a budget.

Well, that’s how ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ was created! The cast genuinely includes those who desperately need aid restoring their houses after their own doing. Jasmine has acknowledged that it’s just a day in her life and career, indicating that she and her team would be salvaging these botched Do-it-yourself residence projects and fixing renovation fails even if cameras weren’t documenting it. Since it is her job, Jasmine probably still added her creativity to take matters to the next level. From what we can tell, you might just have to hire Jasmine’s services to be on the show.

Of course, there might be a process to determine whether your home and DIY blunders are unique, new, and significant enough to warrant a ‘Help! I Wrecked My House’ episode, but the first step seems to be contacting the person and the business that’ll help you out. We should also mention that since Jasmine is a Southern California resident, the series is filmed in and around California itself, meaning that most of her clients and thus the cast of the show are from the West Coast State. In short, being a California homeowner is most likely an eligibility criterion.

