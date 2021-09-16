How to Apply for Nailed It? What is the Application Process?

Netflix’s ‘Nailed It!‘ is a reality cooking series wherein home bakers with a terrible track record attempt to recreate amazing cakes and confectionery for redemption as well as a $10,000 cash prize. Unlike the standard in the genre, though, it breaks all bounds by celebrating complete failure instead of culinary masterpieces. After all, the outcomes of the cast’s efforts aren’t necessarily delightful to look at or entirely edible, but the process appears enjoyable. And now, if you also wish to participate in this enthralling show, don’t worry, we’ve got the application details for you.

How to Apply for Nailed It!?

If you love being in the kitchen to experiment with desserts but are pretty poor at it, then ‘Nailed It!’ is genuinely the perfect place for you. Disasters are more than welcome here, and no matter what, you will still get to walk away with an experience of a lifetime. Having launched in 2018, this series has gained a lot of traction through the years, especially with its roster of celebrity judges and, sometimes, celebrity contestants. So we’re happy to report that its application process seems simple, albeit with a little baking mess involved, which is fair considering the concept.

Aside from being a lousy home baker, there are other criteria for eligibility as well. You must be at least 18-years-old, a resident of the United States of America, and not be affiliated with anyone from the production crew or network within the previous two years. The latter extends to public officers, employees, directors, agents, sponsors, spouses, etc. Furthermore, if you are elected, you must be okay with traveling to and filming in Los Angeles for up to three days. If that is all done, you can begin your registration by heading over to naileditcasting@magicalelves.com.

An initial questionnaire will have you fill in a series of basic information like name, state, date of birth, education, and social media platforms. It’ll then delve into your vocation and baking experiences while also gaining insight into your family and personality. Following these, you will have to submit a set of photos and videos of yourself and your confectionery works to help you complete the application. The videos will have you talk as you bake in order to see how you might do in front of professional cameras if you end up being selected as a contestant for ‘Nailed It!‘

Apart from this, you have one other application alternative. Netflix recently launched a casting call website for most of its reality shows, including ‘The Circle,’ ‘Too Hot to Handle,’ ‘Love is Blind,’ ‘Indian Matchmaking,’ and ‘Floor is Lava,’ amongst many others. Thus, all you need to do to apply for any of the series’ on the platform is submit a minute-long video showing the authentic you on netflixreality.com. It is a fun process, and it’ll help you understand yourself better as well. Netflix only wants to highlight real people with real problems and abilities, so that’s the area your focus should be on while applying.

