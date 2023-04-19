How to Get Rich: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘How to Get Rich’ is an interesting TV show that follows self-proclaimed finance guru and New York Times bestselling author Ramit Sethi as he goes around the United States, meeting clients. Before meeting each client, Ramit studies their financial records, including debts, income, and checking account balances, to get an idea about their lifestyle. He then advises each person on how to minimize the unnecessary costs to spend money on things that bring happiness.

With the show featuring people from all walks of life, it is interesting to witness their varying lifestyles and unique way of dealing with finances. On top of it, the participants often bare it all in front of Ramit, forcing him to act as a friend or a counselor. Well, with the cameras now turned away, let’s find out where the ‘How to Get Rich’ cast is at present, shall we?

Where is Nathalie Dahan Now?

While the show revealed that Nathalie did not have even 5 dollars in savings, we also learned how she continually lost money from her West Hollywood restaurant, Coco Queen. On top of it, her only means of earning was from child support, which meant that she also had to take responsibility for her college-going daughter. Nevertheless, at present, she has taken control of her finances and sold off her restaurant.

On the other hand, Nathalie held on to the position of Chief Executive Officer at her interior design firm, Maison Jolie Designs, where she deals primarily with high-end clients. Readers would also be glad to know that Nathalie is currently married to model Simo Fanny, and while the couple resides in Beverly Hills, California, the interior designer and investor is also looking forward to a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Where is Sophina DeJesus Now?

Sophina DeJesus’ most significant issue was her living arrangement, as she was spending over 40% of her monthly paycheck on her condo. While this made other expenses impossible, Sophina also found it challenging to fit minor repairs into her budget, which made her go without water for several days. However, in the very end, she decided to follow Ramit’s plan and sell her condo, which freed up a lot of her money for better use.

Although Sophina still resides in Los Angeles, California, she is renting for the time being while using her excess income to fulfill her desires and go on vacations. She also shares an incredible bond with her mother and, from the looks of it, has taken up a professional position in Berkeley, where she teaches gymnastics to girls. Additionally, Sophina offers one-on-one lessons for $150 an hour, and we wish her the best for the future.

Where is Drew Reebof Refky Now?

Drew’s finances were in a mess at the time of filming as he earned a meager salary from his job as a server while his actual income was from drag performances. However, since there were no fixed amount of drag performances in a month, most of the payment was erratic and mismanaged. On top of it, Ramit also realized that while Drew did not have any plans for the future, he was also not honest about his financial situation with his fiancee, Mikey.

Naturally, Drew and Mikey had a bit of a fallout from the former’s economic situation, but they soon buried the hatchet and agreed to face the music together. At present, Drew and Mikey are happily married, and the former even managed to get a better job, which helped him pay off some of his credit card debt. Moreover, the couple, along with their dog, Gigi, resides in Chicago, Illinois, and with Drew still holding onto his passion for Drag, we wish him the best for the years to come.

Where Are Millie Oquendo and Christian Cardenas Now?

Although engaged couple Millie and Christian had most of their finances under control, a few red flags stood out when Ramit reviewed their details. For starters, Christian incurred heavy losses when trading stocks, while Millie’s weak spot for Multi-Level-Marketing jobs forced her to face numerous unnecessary expenses, including a costly car loan. Nevertheless, viewers will be glad to know Mille and Christian have since settled their issues and are now happily married.

The couple also enjoyed a long honeymoon in Italy before returning to their everyday lives in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Besides, while Christian is still tied to his salaried job, Millie looked for other avenues of income and even obtained a real estate license for the state of New Jersey. Interestingly, even though Millie, who now uses her husband’s last name, is still seemingly involved in Multi-Level-Marketing, the couple has taken control of their finances, and we wish them the best for the future.

Where is Frank Grimsley Now?

While most know Frank Grimsley as the winner of ‘The Circle‘ season 4, the reality star mentioned that he found it quite challenging to save money. In fact, Frank often found himself splurging on unnecessary things like new clothes or costly brunches while his loans kept defaulting time and again. Hence, Ramit was a godsend in Frank’s life as the New York Times bestselling author helped him invest properly and come up with a plan to become debt free.

Readers will be surprised to know that Frank has since quit his position as a school social worker to focus on making better content for social media. Furthermore, he witnessed massive growth in his career as a social media influencer, as his immense fan following helped him land significant contracts with top brands. Besides, Frank, who currently resides in Maryland, also does contractual work as a licensed therapist on the side, which contributes handsomely to his monthly income.

Where Are Sara Ehlers and Reginald “Reggie” Guinto Now?

Sara and Reggie were a newly engaged couple who needed help managing their finance and planning their wedding simultaneously. Reggie, who was pretty strict about a proper financial plan, feared that the marriage would force them to go over their budget, which might cause issues in the future. However, Sara wanted a fairytale wedding and worried that the constant budgeting would make them miss out on the experience.

Nonetheless, we are happy to report that the couple was able to meet each other halfway as Sara and Reggie tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Italy. Moreover, they currently reside in the Los Angeles Metropolitan Area, California. While Reggie works as an Engineering Manager with Boeing, Sara is employed by Village Marketing as the Associate Director of Influencer Marketing.

Read More: Is How to Get Rich Scripted or Real?