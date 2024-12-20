Hubert Davis to Direct ‘Youngblood’ Remake

Dean “Pretty Boy” Youngblood and his adventures will return to the screen under the guidance of Hubert Davis! The Cinemaholic has learned that the filmmaker will helm the sports drama movie ‘Youngblood,’ based on the 1986 film of the same title by Peter Markle. Principal photography for the project will start in Barrie and Hamilton, Ontario, on January 27 and conclude on February 28, 2025. Charles Officer, Josh Epstein, Kyle Rideout, and Seneca Aaron penned the screenplay. The project was originally announced in 2022, with Officer at the helm at the time.

The plot centers on Dean Youngblood, an ice hockey talent his father, Blane, brought up under a strict regimen meant to motivate him. After receiving the opportunity to join the Barrie Colts, Dean makes a name for himself by showcasing his skill and arrogance. However, his toxic attitude leads him to the bad side of Coach Chadwick, who benches him regularly, causing him to become increasingly frustrated. Eventually, Dean’s unhappiness boils over in a violent outburst that involves a rival goon named Carl Racki, inadvertently costing his team the win.

As the narrative progresses, Dean is taken in by team captain Sutton, who tries to recalibrate his mindset and oppose Blane’s teachings. Meanwhile, the protagonist also develops a relationship with Chadwick’s daughter, Jessie, only for him to foster maturity in his character and take on more responsibility. However, Dean’s newfound strength and growth are tested when Racki returns to provoke him during a game by injuring Sutton. Subsequently, the young man gears up for a massive showdown as the last match of the Eastern Finals looms over the horizon, and so does his feud with Racki, dictating what kind of man he will become moving forward.

Davis is an award-winning director who has garnered attention for his incisive documentary work. His 2005 short ‘Hardwood,’ a poignant exploration of his relationship with his father, Mel Davis, a former team member of the Harlem Globetrotters, earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Documentary Short Subject. The work was also nominated for Outstanding Cultural & Artistic Programming at the News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Davis’ 2016 project ‘Giants of Africa’ was another foray into the world of sports, this time delving into an African basketball youth program set up by Masai Ujiri, the General Manager of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors. The filmmaker’s most recent works include the sports documentary ‘Black Ice,‘ a hard-edged look into the history of racism in ice hockey.

The original ‘Youngblood’ was headlined by Rob Lowe and marked Keanu Reeves’ feature film debut. Although the reception was mixed following its theatrical release, the ice hockey drama gained traction when it reached the VHS stores and cable TV programming. Director, co-writer, and co-producer Peter Markle was a former minor pro and international ice hockey player, making the subject close to his heart.

The remake reimagines the protagonist as an African American prodigy, revitalizing the original’s essence while aiming for a more contemporary story reflective of societal changes. The themes will center on family, pressure, expectations, coming-of-age, and masculinity in today’s world.

