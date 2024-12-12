Linda Mendoza to Direct ‘Relationship Goals’ Adaptation For Prime Video

Prime Video has found the director for a long-awaited adaptation! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Linda Mendoza will helm the romantic comedy movie ‘Relationship Goals,’ based on Michael Todd’s 2020 book ‘Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.’ Principal photography for the project will start in Toronto, Ontario, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, on March 9, 2025. DeVon Franklin serves as a producer, having played an integral role in developing it into a feature film project. Michael Elliot, Cory Tynan, and Laura Lekkos wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers around Leah, the first Black woman to become a morning TV showrunner. Amid the rise in her career, she has to confront the return of her old flame into her life as he steps in to compete for her position. As tension ramps up at work, Leah faces another new challenge as her former lover invites an inspirational preacher into the equation. Interestingly, his bestselling book, ‘Relationship Goals,’ has fostered a new spark in his life and may bring the same to hers, possibly reigniting the same attraction they once had for one another.

Mendoza is a seasoned filmmaker who is known for her work in television. Her most acclaimed projects include PBS’ educational series ‘Sesame Street,’ for which she and her fellow directors won the Outstanding Directing for a Preschool, Children’s or Family Viewing Program at the 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards and Outstanding Directing for a Children’s or Young Adult Program at the 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards. She also received a Primetime Emmy nomination for helming ‘Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.’ Her other notable directorial credits include ‘Ugly Betty,’ ‘Grown-ish,‘ ‘Scrubs,’ ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,‘ and ‘Black-ish.‘

‘Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex’ is a guidebook on forging long-lasting connections and creating intimacy in relationships while preserving a realistic mindset. The book is a written manifesto comprising Todd’s spiritual sermons and heartfelt drive to foster deeper bonds between couples and people seeking romance in today’s complex world. It combines a variety of approaches to delve into the secrets of dating, marriage, and sex without diving into idealistic fantasies. The book was part of The New York Times’ bestsellers list for 13 consecutive weeks.

Todd is the lead pastor of Tulsa’s Transformation Church. He has garnered attention for his transparent communication style and honest drive to showcase God’s work in a transformative manner. His words and lectures have inspired many through conferences, church sermons, and speaking events. Outside his spiritual roots, he has penned various books that center around uplifting themes meant to help people navigate the intricacies of their lives. Recently, he also became a children’s author with the release of his book ‘A Cup of Love: Relationship Goals for Kids.’ The pastor also moonlights as a musician and producer.

