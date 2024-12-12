Malcolm D. Lee to Direct ‘Help’ For Blumhouse

Malcolm D. Lee will collaborate with Blumhouse for his next feature! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the filmmaker will direct the movie ‘Help’ next. Principal photography for the project is slated to begin in Cape Town, South Africa, on March 7, 2025. Alan B. McElroy and Matthew “Matt” Mixon wrote the screenplay. The plot and cast of the movie are currently under wraps.

Lee is known for helming various popular comedies. His latest features are the LeBron James-led sports comedy movie ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy,’ a spiritual sequel to the Michael Jordan-led ‘Space Jam,’ and the buddy comedy movie ‘Night School,’ starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish. He is also the director of the acclaimed ‘Girls Trip,’ starring Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah. Some of his other prominent movies are ‘Barbershop: The Next Cut,’ ‘The Best Man Holiday,’ starring Morris Chestnut and Regina Hall, and the horror parody film ‘Scary Movie 5.’

Lee also created, co-wrote, and co-directed Peacock’s ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’ as a sequel to ‘The Best Man Holiday’ and helmed multiple episodes of Prime Video’s comedy series ‘Harlem.’ His other television directorial credits include Hulu’s biographical drama series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga,’ which offers a fictionalized account of the hip-hop musical collective Wu-Tang Clan, and the Fox crime drama miniseries ‘Shots Fired.’

McElroy is known for writing Rob Schmidt’s 2003 slasher film ‘Wrong Turn’ and its eponymous 2021 reboot, directed by Mike P. Nelson. His writing credits further include Dwight H. Little’s slasher film ‘Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers,’ Netflix’s psychological thriller film ‘Fractured,’ the Randy Orton-led action film ‘The Condemned 2,’ the John Cena-led action film ‘The Marine,’ and the superhero film ‘Spawn,’ starring Michael Jai White. ‘Help’ marks Matt Mixon’s debut as a feature film writer. He is also the writer attached to the ‘Spawn’ reboot, titled ‘King Spawn,’ which will see Jamie Foxx as the titular character.

Cape Town previously hosted the shooting of Netflix’s ‘One Piece,’ Starz’s ‘Outlander,’ and Prime Video’s ‘My Spy: The Eternal City.’

