Prime Video’s My Spy the Eternal City: Where Was the Movie Filmed?

Prime Video’s ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ is the follow-up to 2020’s spy action comedy ‘My Spy‘ and reunites Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman as JJ and Sophie, respectively, for another feel-good family adventure. When Sophie, a 14-year-old protégé now in high school, and her choir are selected for an Italian tour to perform for the Pope, JJ, a hardened CIA operative, volunteers to join the group through the exotic destinations. Though he sees this as an opportunity to bond with his new stepdaughter, JJ realizes that Sophie no longer wants to be a spy.

Amidst the group’s adventures, the two find themselves involved in a terrorist plot that threatens the entire world. The plot begins with targeting the CIA Chief David Kim (Ken Jeong) and his son and Sophie’s best friend, Collin (Taeho K). Directed by Pete Segal, the movie takes a full comedic route, ensuring the higher stakes do not sideline the lighthearted trip and the troubles teenagers cause a more disciplined JJ. The authentic locations seen in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City,’ along with stunts comparable to more serious tentpoles in the genre, turn it into a visually pleasing rollercoaster adventure.

My Spy: The Eternal City Filming Locations

Unlike the first installment, which was mostly filmed in Chicago, ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ goes broader and international, crossing the Atlantic Ocean. Set around a European vacation featuring some of the world’s most stunning and historically significant landmarks, primarily in Italy, the story involves a tour to see the Pope in Vatican City while also showcasing Venice’s canals, Florence’s renowned bridges, and Rome’s ancient architecture.

A big-budget affair, the Pete Segal directorial was shot in real locations in Italy and parts of South Africa. Some portions of the first act, before the flight to Italy takes off, were recorded in Virginia, as well as Washington, D.C. Principal photography began in February 2023 and concluded three months later in May, right before the SAG-AFTRA strikes commenced and halted other big-scale productions.

Vatican City

A large portion of ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ was shot in Italy, including Vatican City, recognized as a separate sovereign nation. An enclave within the Italian capital, Rome, this religious place plays a significant role in the story, with Sophie’s choir group preparing to sing at a major event. One of the major attractions JJ and the students visit during their adventures is Saint Peter’s Square, located at Piazza San Pietro, 00120 Città del Vaticano.

Rome, Italy

Italy, where much of the story of ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ unfolds, hosted the cast and crew for an extended filming period. In Rome, the largest city in the country, which also inspired the movie’s title, ‘Eternal City,’ several scenes were filmed near Piazza di Spagna at 00187 Roma, in the Metropolitan City of Rome Capital. Among the most popular attractions, The Spanish Steps, which features extensively in the ‘Mission: Impossible‘ and ‘James Bond‘ franchises, appear in a scene where JJ and Sophie have a deep personal talk.

Other notable locations where filming took place include The Portico of Octavia at Via del Portico d’Ottavia, 29, 00186, and Basilica di Santa Cecilia in Trastevere at Piazza di Santa Cecilia, 22, 00153. The Italy schedule allowed the cast and crew to merge their work with tourism. While in Rome, they did not fail to glimpse the ancient gladiator arena and one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the Colosseum.

Other Filming Locations in Italy

The production team of ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ also explored Venice, the city of canals. Filming took place at the Rialto Bridge at 30125 in the Metropolitan City of Venice, one of the four bridges spanning the Grand Canal. Several breathtaking establishing shots featured Saint Mark’s Basilica. Situated at Piazza San Marco, 328, 300100 Venezia, the famous public square faces directly towards the Mediterranean Sea. Several historical sites in Florence, the capital of Italy’s central region of Tuscany, also served as the backdrop for key scenes.

Cape Town, South Africa

Several crucial portions of ‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ were also taped in Cape Town, South Africa. Lead actor Dave Bautista disclosed plans to shoot in the African country back in January 2023. Though not directly part of the storyline, South Africa served as the location for exterior shots involving stunts in less dense regions. The country’s involvement added diversity and richness to the espionage plot, as evidenced by its shores sharing maritime borders with three oceans. Other action spectacles filmed in South Africa include ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘Tomb Raider,’ and the hit TV shows ‘Homeland‘ and ‘One Piece.’

Washington Metropolitan Area, D.C.

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ had a brief domestic filming schedule in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, all within the Washington metropolitan area. In Langley, Virginia, the crew captured the Central Intelligence Agency Memorial Wall in McLean and aerial views of the CIA Headquarters. Moreover, the school that Sophie attends is a local institute within the region that was disguised as the fictional North Virginia High for filming. A nearby gym was also used for a conversation scene between the two major leads. The production crew headed to the capital to add additional frames of The Washington Monument at 2 15th Street Northwest, echoing the patriotic theme in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City.’

