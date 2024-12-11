Frances Fisher to Star in Sal Bardo’s ‘Out of the Woods’

Sal Bardo is set to collaborate with an experienced actress for his feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic has learned that veteran performer Frances Fisher will star in the queer drama film ‘Out of the Woods.’ Principal photography for the project will start in California, specifically in Big Bear Lake and Los Angeles, on February 13 and conclude on March 2, 2024. Bardo also penned the screenplay based on his short film ‘Great Escape.’

The plot centers on Max, a woman who is progressively losing her memory. After coming into contact with a friend from her past, Diana, she finds herself contending with a part of her life she has forgotten about. Subsequently, she is left with the difficult dilemma of choosing between spending her remaining time with Diana, the woman she has always loved, and demonstrating her loyalty to her husband, Charlie.

Fisher is a versatile actress with various renowned performances under her belt. Her most prominent credits include Ruth DeWitt Bukater in James Cameron’s iconic ‘Titanic,‘ Strawberry Alice in Clint Eastwood’s ‘Unforgiven,’ Elaine in Netflix’s Christmas drama ‘Holidate,‘ and Rebecca’s mother in ‘The Roommate.’ She also appeared as Lucille Langston in ABC’s fantasy drama series ‘Resurrection’ and Meg Muldoon in the police procedural show ‘The Sinner.’ Some of her recent roles are Camille Grady in Netflix’s ‘The Reptile‘ and Lucas’ grandaunt in the Alec Baldwin-starrer ‘Rust.’

Bardo’s ‘Great Escape’ received a nomination at the 2016 Iris Prize, which is regarded as the world’s largest LGBT short film award. His works often delve into topics such as identity, sexual freedom, and self-expression. He began his filmmaking journey with the short film ‘Requited’ in 2010 at the Seattle International Film Festival. The movie brought him the Audience Award for Best First Time Filmmaker at Reel Affirmations — Washington, DC’s International LGBT Film Festival. Bardo is also known for his 2013 short film ‘Chaser,’ which he wrote alongside Max Rhyser.

California is an ever-reliable filmmaking hub for productions of various kinds, having hosted the shooting of films and shows like HBO Max’s teen comedy-drama series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls‘ and the Academy Award-nominated musical drama ‘La La Land.’ Big Bear Lake previously served as a location for Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Magnolia’ and the Al Pacino and Russell Crowe-starrer ‘The Insider.’

