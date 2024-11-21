Chris Foggin to Direct ‘A Proper English Christmas’ Next

Chris Foggin is all set to helm another Christmas movie! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will direct the holiday film ‘A Proper English Christmas’ next. The project will start filming in Yorkshire, England, in January 2025. Piers Ashworth, Adam Brown, and Fraser Flintham wrote the screenplay. The plot and cast of the film are currently under wraps.

Foggin is an English filmmaker and screenwriter who made his feature directorial debut with ‘Kids in Love,’ a teen drama starring Will Poulter and Cara Delevingne. He followed it up with his breakout work ‘Fisherman’s Friends,’ which depicts the real-life story of a Cornish sea shanty group. However, he is best known for directing ‘Bank of Dave,’ which became one of Netflix’s most successful British films.

Foggin’s other credits include the police procedural drama ‘Vera,’ ‘Death in Paradise,’ and ‘Cold Feet.’ ‘A Proper English Christmas’ is not Foggin’s first Christmas movie, having previously shown his ability to create festive charm while balancing humor and emotion in Sky Cinema’s ‘This is Christmas.’

Piers Ashworth has worked with Foggin on multiple projects, such as ‘Fisherman’s Friends’ and ‘Bank of Dave.’ He is also known for other projects like ‘Save the Cinema,’ a British drama inspired by true events surrounding efforts to preserve Lyric Cinema, and ‘Blithe Spirit,’ a dark comedy about a writer accidentally summoning the ghost of his dead wife through a séance.

Fraser Flintham and Adam Brown are making their feature writing debut with ‘A Proper English Christmas.’ Brown is primarily known as an actor who delivered roles like Ori in ‘The Hobbit’ trilogy, Gerrard in ‘The Limehouse Golem,’ and Cremble in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ Flintham has written for ‘Jack and the Beanstalk: The Real Story,’ a TV series that puts a new twist on the classic fairy tale of the same name.

Yorkshire is a county in northern England known for its rolling hills, historic towns, and picturesque villages. The quintessential English charm of the region will be apt for a festive drama like ‘A Proper English Christmas.’ The place’s cinematic legacy further solidifies its appeal, having hosted the filming of popular productions such as Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Upgraded,’ ‘My Dad’s Christmas Date,’ ‘Sightseers,’ and ‘King Ralph.’

