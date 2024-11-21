Tulsa King Renewed For Season 3 at Paramount+

Dwight Manfredi isn’t leaving Tulsa anytime soon! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Paramount+ has renewed the crime drama series ‘Tulsa King’ for its third season. The upcoming installment will enter production in Atlanta, Georgia, in the spring of 2025. Terence Winter continues to serve as the showrunner, with Craig Zisk slated to return as the head director. In addition to the third season, the fourth installment is reportedly in the works.

In the second season finale, Cal Thresher is muscled out of the marijuana business by Dwight Manfredi, who expands his ventures in Tulsa. Charles “Chickie” Invernizzi tries to welcome The General back to the New York Mafia, but the latter rejects the invitation. He is eventually shot by Bill Bevilaqua, who receives 50% of Thresher’s assets as a reward for eliminating Dwight’s headache. Mitch Keller buys Donnie Shore’s car dealership, allowing Dwight to add a badge of legitimacy to his earnings.

While it appears that Dwight has steered clear of his problems, the finale concludes with the FBI arresting him. He is brought to a secret facility wearing a hood, and upon its removal, he sees a dark figure who tells him that he has to work for them from now on. They seem to be covert government operatives who want him to become an informant for the bureau.

The upcoming third season has a lot to explore regarding Dwight’s future. The General may have to provide intel about Bill Bevilaqua to the FBI. “I’m not going to snitch, but if I have to do some deeds to people that deserve it, I’m going to. That’s how I rationalize it,” Sylvester Stallone told USA Today. Furthermore, we may see the former Mafia capo expanding his ventures beyond the borders of Tulsa, with Iowa, Nebraska, and Arkansas appearing to be his new destinations.

The third season will feature Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi, most likely along with Tyson (Jay Will), Bodhi (Martin Starr), Mitch (Garrett Hedlund), and Goodie (Chris Caldovino). We may also see Armand (Max Casella), Margaret (Dana Delany), Vince (Vincent Piazza), Tina (Tatiana Zappardino), Joanne (Annabella Sciorra), Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo), and Mark (Michael Beach) in the installment.

Domenick Lombardozzi (Chickie), Rich Ting (Jackie Ming), and Glen Gould (Jimmy the Creek) are not expected to return following the deaths of their respective characters. The third season will also feature a new cast member as the FBI agent who appears in the final episode of the second installment.

Atlanta previously served as the filming location of the second season of the crime drama series. ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ Disney+’s ‘Agatha All Along,’ and Prime Video’s comedy film ‘Brothers’ are some of the other popular projects shot in the city.

Read More: Patience Renewed For Season 2 at PBS