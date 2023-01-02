Where is Will Trent Filmed?

Based on the New York Times bestselling series of novels by Karin Slaughter, ABC’s ‘Will Trent’ is a crime drama series that revolves around Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) who had a rough childhood and grew up in an overwhelmed foster care system after getting abandoned by his parents. Having been through so much in life, he, now, puts his unique point of view to good use and ensures that nobody feels the way he did.

Thanks to his determination to do what’s right, Will Trent has the highest clearance rate in the GBI, which makes others in the department envious of him. The suspense of the murder cases Trent solves keeps the viewers hooked on the series through each episode. At the same time, the use of some interesting locations makes you wonder where ‘Will Trent’ is actually shot. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Will Trent Filming Locations

‘Will Trent’ is filmed in Georgia, particularly in Metro Atlanta, which is where the story is set. As per reports, the pilot for the show was seemingly shot in August 2022 while the rest of the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the crime series commenced in October 2022. Now, without further ado, let us follow Will Trent as he looks for clues to solve the mysteries he comes across, and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the ABC series!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Will Trent’ are lensed in Metro Atlanta, the most populous metropolitan statistical area in Georgia and the eighth largest in the entire nation. The cast and crew members set up camp in the Eagle Rock Studios at 6269 Best Friend Road in the city of Norcross in Georgia’s Gwinnett County.

The film studio is home to four different sound stages varying in size, three office spaces, and several other amenities that make it a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions. In addition, several locales of the city of Atlanta supposedly feature in the ABC show as well. Reportedly, the production team of ‘Will Trent’ also utilized the facilities of one of the film studios in Conyers, a city in and county seat of Rockdale County.

Ramón Rodríguez (Will Trent) had quite a lot to say regarding the shooting of the series in and around Atlanta. He said, “It’s pretty great when you get to shoot where something takes place and so Atlanta very much, especially in the pilot, we really establish it as a character. The heat of Atlanta, the warmth, the look of the show, the tones of this show really represent this city. In this season, we get to go to places that are out of the city as well, which is really great.”

Rodríguez added, “Some of our stories are inspired by some of what’s happened here in Atlanta and Georgia in general. So, we go to some locations outside the city, a bit more rural, where there’s some real history, and we get to explore some of that in our stories.” Situated across the low foothills of the Appalachian Mountains to the north, Metro Atlanta is home to several landmarks and tourist attractions, including Delta Flight Museum, High Museum of Art, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Historic Fourth Ward Park, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes of ‘Will Trent.’

