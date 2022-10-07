Where Was Amsterdam (2022) Filmed?

Written and directed by David O. Russell, ‘Amsterdam’ is a period mystery comedy movie that is based on the 1933 political conspiracy known as the Business Plot. Set in the 1930s, the narrative revolves around a trio of friends — a doctor named Burt Berendsen, a nurse named Valerie Voze, and a lawyer named Harold Woodsman — who not only witness the murder of US Senator Bill Meekins but also become the prime suspects for it as they are framed.

To prove their innocence to the world, the three friends go on a quest to get to the bottom of one of the most outrageous plots in the history of America. The suspenseful narrative keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end of the movie. However, the mystery of the culprit is not the only thing that makes one curious. The setting of the 1930s and the use of interesting locations also keep your mind guessing where the Christian Bale-starrer was shot. So, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same and appease your curiosity once and for all!

Amsterdam Filming Locations

‘Amsterdam’ was filmed entirely in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. The original plan was to begin shooting for the movie in April 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the filming unit to change the plan. Hence, after several months of delay, filming finally commenced in January 2021 and wrapped up in March of the same year.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in September 2022, Margot Robbie (Valerie Voze) revealed that the police intervened and forced them to wrap up the production on the last day of filming as they kept shooting even after their filming permit had expired. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse all the specific locations that appear in the mystery film!

Los Angeles County, California

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Amsterdam’ were lensed across Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California and the United States. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the John David Washington-starrer were spotted taping several scenes in and around Kellam Avenue and Douglas Street in Angelino Heights, both in Los Angeles. From the looks of it, the production team also set up camp in the city of Pasadena, especially in the later stages of shooting.

Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County has several sites of interest, including Griffith Park, the Los Angeles Zoo, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Arboretum of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, to name a few. Over the years, LA County has hosted the production of a number of different movies and TV shows. Some of the popular ones are ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Little Things,’ ‘Nope,’ ‘The Old Man,’ and ‘Big Little Lies.’

