Human Vapor: Is Fujita and Kaho’s Terror Zone Based on a Real Horror Channel?

Helmed by Shinzô Katayama, Netflix’s ‘Human Vapor,’ also known as ‘Gasu Ningen,’ begins with a mystery man on a quest to take down several powerful people who all seem to be connected via an event in the past. What makes this man nigh-invincible in this Japanese sci-fi series is the fact that he can turn himself into vapor, move along the winds, or disintegrate at will. Neither bullets nor flames seem to work against him, but where the police and journalists alike are left scratching their heads, a livestreaming sibling duo makes a big breakthrough. Fujita and Kaho Fujikawa are the brains behind the poorly received horror channel known as ‘Fujita and Kaho’s Terror Zone.’ However, when they find a break in the case, the race to become the biggest name in the world of horror begins.

Fujita and Kaho’s Terror Zone is Designed to Emulate a Manga-Like Style

‘Fujita and Kaho’s Terror Zone’ is a fictional livestreaming channel created by co-writers Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae. While the actual premise is about a vaporous entity and his murder exploits, the ‘Terror Zone’ sections of the narrative often go off on a completely different tangent, opening the show up to unique and rather bizarre threads. Additionally, the channel also isn’t based on any particular element from the original ‘Human Vapor’ movie, which serves as the template for the show. As a wholly original creation, it is allowed to fit in a more modern set of themes to the story, particularly in relation to livestream culture and how it has affected the way people communicate with each other.

While ‘Terror Zone’ might not have any direct real-life antecedents, its sudden interjection is intentionally designed to feel like a manga storytelling effect. In a conversation with SciFi Japan, co-producer Nian Hyo stated that he was initially surprised by the decision to have an entire episode dedicated to Fujita and Kaho. However, upon consulting the writers, he realized that this is almost like how manga typically shifts perspectives when introducing a new arc. Given that episode 4 of the series serves as a turning point for the story, it is fitting that we experience it with fresh eyes before allowing the rest of the characters to fill in. That said, coming up with a concept and applying it to the show are two very different things, and Hyo knew that there was still a long road ahead.

The Writers Intentionally Didn’t Give Fujita and Kaho Any Backstory

In his interview, co-producer Nian Hyo explained that there is a big risk that comes with dedicating an entire episode to supporting characters, as it might turn off viewers. To prevent that, the creative team decided to make an impressive script and an even more impressive set of performances their priority. Hyo identified the livestreaming siblings as a narrative tool that can prevent the show from ever having a stale moment, and with actors Suzu Hirose and Kento Hayashi playing the roles of Kaho and Fujita Fujikawa, that potential turned into a reality.

When looking for the perfect cast, the creators further decided not to give the siblings an explicit backstory, as that allows the viewers to be engaged without bogging down the pace. While this highlights the fact that the siblings, and by extension, their show, is fictional from the ground up, it’s the details hidden in the craft that make them feel extremely real. It’s possible that writers Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae looked into livestreaming culture in real life, especially as it pertains to paranormal-adjacent culture. While popular YouTube channels like ZOZOZO and Omagatoki FILM are known for their horror coverage, no real-life digital presence can match the style and energy of the Fujikawa siblings, which is what makes their role in the story so valuable.

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