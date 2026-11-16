Is Hunting Season Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Raja Collins, ‘Hunting Season’ follows Bowdrie “Bo” and his teenage daughter, Tag, who live in the woods of Oklahoma, far from the hustle and bustle of the town. But when Tag comes across an unconscious and gravely injured woman and brings her home, their lives are thrown into chaos. Soon, the woman recovers enough to reveal that a violent gang called the Brotherhood is after her to find the whereabouts of a man. Thus, Bo is met with quite the dilemma: whether to invite the cartel’s wrath and give up on his peaceful, secluded life, or to let an innocent person die. Bo’s decision goes on to shape the rest of this crime thriller, in which an entire criminal network is brought to its knees by the resolve of a handful of people fighting for those they cherish most.

Hunting Season is a Modern Spin on the Light Versus Dark Narrative

‘Hunting Season’ is a fictional story that draws inspiration from the filmmakers’ anxieties about the darker side of humanity and how it can manifest. When talking to The AU Review, director Raja Collins described the movie as a “light against the dark” story, noting that “the hardest part to get right is that we only read and hear about human trafficking and drug cartels and brotherhood, and all that.” To take these vague ideas from imagination and turn them into the actual antagonistic forces in the story likely required a lot of research for writer Adam Hampton.

Given that much of the story takes place in a secluded forest, Collins emphasized the importance of the setting in making this world work. This also connects to the thematic core of the movie, which is about leaving one’s comfort zone to protect an innocent life. Actor Shelley Hennig, who plays January, saw that dilemma as the story’s emotional center, describing the characters as “trying to figure out how to be a good human, but also protect their number one.” This gives the work a distinct feel within the action genre, serving as its human core in many ways. Collins also shared that he had a personal reason for attaching himself to the project, as he had lost his mother shortly before filming began and dedicated the movie to her.

Another aspect of the film that had a major impact on Collins was the very fact that Mel Gibson plays the lead. In his conversation with The AU Review, Collins recalled growing up watching Gibson’s films and wondering how their collaboration would work. He reminisced about how he and Gibson immediately connected after their first meeting and discussion of Bowdrie. Collins elaborated that he could communicate what he wanted while giving Gibson the freedom to shape the performance, and that he found the collaboration more natural than he had expected. Gibson, he added, stayed focused on acting rather than involving himself in the directing process, and impressed him with his humility, confidence, and kindness toward everyone on set.

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