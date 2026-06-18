I Will Find You: Do David and Rachel End Up Together?

In ‘I Will Find You,’ a falsely convicted father, David Burroughs, teams up with Rachel Mills, his sister-in-law, who also happens to be a celebrated journalist, to find his long-lost son. The protagonist has served five years in prison after being found guilty of murdering his son, Matthew. Although he initially bears the weight of the punishment despite his innocence, he has no choice but to take his fate into his hands and go on the lam when Rachel tells him she strongly believes Matthew is still alive.

As a result, the duo set off on a dangerous mission to learn the truth about what happened to David’s son and bring him home, all the while being chased by the authorities. David and Rachel’s dynamic remains at the heart of the narrative as the duo recklessly operate together toward a common goal. Naturally, this forges a unique bond between the two, which might be more special than either had thought.

David and Rachel Are Each Other’s Rock Throughout Their Illegal Investigation

In the beginning, David is the only person who actually believes in his innocence. After the court trial proves he is guilty of the murder of his son, nearly everyone accepts the judgment as fact. From his wife, Cheryl, to his father, Lenny, and even close friends like Warden Phillips, everyone has no choice but to surrender to the court’s conclusion. Even if they have any doubts about his guilt, they have no choice but to ignore it in order to move on with their lives. His sister-in-law, Rachel, is no different in any tangible way. That is, until five years later, she comes across a photograph that has a child in the background who looks exactly like Matthew, even sharing the birthmark on his chin. This compels Rachel to give credence to her belief that David might actually be innocent.

For the same reason, David is the first person Rachel reaches out to about the photograph. She doesn’t want to encroach on her sister’s healing journey before she has any tangible proof of her theory. However, she knows that the convicted father would want to know and, in fact, be able to help her further investigate the matter. Things unravel in unexpected ways afterward. David ends up needing to break out of jail due to the threats to his life. While this means he can carry out more efficient investigations in the outside world, it also effectively turns him into a fugitive. Subsequently, Rachel naturally becomes an accessory to his crime. Nonetheless, despite the danger, she never backs away from being a reliable partner. As the duo works towards their shared mission, they implicitly begin to understand each other better and realize they’re similar in many ways.

David and Rachel’s Relationship is Intentionally Left Ambiguous

By the end of the series, David and Rachel have successfully located Matthew, gotten rid of his kidnapper, and brought the kid back home. In the concluding scenes, we see David and Rachel at Lenny’s funeral, where the rest of the family has also gathered. This includes the protagonist’s ex-wife and Rachel’s sister, Cheryl, who now has a second family of her own. Matthew, who is settling into her life away from the Paynes, is also in attendance. Although nothing is explicitly stated, it can be understood that David and Cheryl are co-parenting their kid. Similarly, Rachel’s relationship with her former brother-in-law seems to have changed, but only in subtle ways.

The last we see of Rachel and David, they’re holding hands, offering comfort and company to one another. Despite being a small gesture, the focus on it and its novelty make it worth noting. Throughout the series, the duo’s relationship remains confined to that of two crime-solving partners. Additionally, their shared history through their respective relationship to Cheryl remains a constant tie between them. Even though nothing explicitly romantic ever unravels between them, a sense of camaraderie and belonging certainly remains. In their quest ot find Matthew, there are times when they’re the only person that the other can rely on at any given moment in time. This seems to have forged a unique kind of bond. The series ending and the notable hand-holding emphasize the ambiguous nature of this bond and its potential to grow into something unexpected in the future.

Read More: Is I Will Find You Based on a True Story?