Is I Will Find You Based on a True Story?

‘I Will Find You’ is a crime thriller series that revolves around David Burroughs, a man convicted of the murder of his own son. Although mounting evidence against him landed the father in prison, even five years after the tragedy, he maintains his innocence. However, his crushing grief over being unable to save his kid prevents him from resisting any punishment. That is, until one day his sister-in-law, Rachel Mills, a respected journalist, pays him a visit.

Rachel shows him a photograph that seems to prove that his son, Matthew, is somehow still alive and out there. As a result, the father and the aunt set off on a reckless and dangerous mission to turn every stone and pull at every thread to solve a years-old mystery, all the while evading the unrelenting grasp of the law. Created by Robert Hull, the series constructs a compelling mystery, populated with interesting characters that add a sense of authenticity to the story.

I Will Find You is Based on a Harlan Coben Novel

‘I Will Find You’ charts a thrilling crime mystery story that is entirely a work of fiction with no tangible roots in reality. Instead, it’s an on-screen adaptation of a fictitious crime novel of the same name published in 2023. The book is written by Harlan Coben, a celebrated mystery novelist best known for works such as ‘Fool Me Once’ and ‘Tell No One.’ Even though the author has a penchant for weaving captivating stories ripe with crime and suspense, his fiction novels, including ‘I Will Find You,’ tend to stay away from any direct real-life inspirations.

Consequently, the series remains confined to its fictionality and can be credited to the creativity of Coben and the show’s team of writers, Robert Hull, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, and Heather Mitchell. For the most part, the series remains faithful to the source material, bringing familiar characters, narratives, and themes to the screen with unique twists and turns of its own. Notably, it retains the book’s connection to Boston as a defining aspect of the story’s environment. The protagonist, David Burroughs, is a father from Revere, a city in Suffolk County, Massachusetts.

As David and Rachel embark on their investigation, many of their misadventures take them across different areas of New York City and Boston. Before Coben began working on his novel, he had lost a family member in Revere. The death brought back an onslaught of memories from the author’s past of growing up and spending his childhood in Revere. As such, when the author started working on ‘I Will Find You,’ he channeled the nostalgia of his own past into creating the world around the characters. Nonetheless, while this contributed to the setting and the thematic weight of the story, no actual inspiration was mined from reality in the creation of the characters or their adventures. Thus, ultimately, outside of the novel, the series finds no real roots in reality.

I Will Find You Presents a Story About the Love Between a Parent and Their Child

Even though ‘I Will Find You’ possesses no direct basis in real-life crime, events, or people, the story finds real-life relevance through its thematic identity. At its core, the story centers on a parent-child relationship, exploring the depth and nuances of that particular dynamic. The protagonist’s narrative revolves entirely around the life that is breathed back into him when he finds the slightest hope that his son might be alive and somewhere out there. This same storyline is mirrored in the more law enforcement-driven storylines through the characters of Detective Williams and Greer, who are partners on the job and also father and daughter. Through these relationships, the narrative raises the question of how far a parent is willing to go for the well-being and happiness of their child.

Author Harlan Coben is a father of four himself. Across his library of works, he has often explored this unique, yet universally recognized and experienced, dynamic many times. In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the author spoke about the thematic relevance of the same in his work. He shared, “I lost my father at a young age, and I miss him greatly. Losing him was probably the most defining moment in my life. He died when he was 59, and I think it’s defining a lot of the work that I do.” Coben’s inclination toward exploring the father-son dynamic certainly shines in David’s narrative. Furthermore, it allows the audience an access point to personally relate to the characters and their on-screen journeys, which are otherwise fictitious.

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